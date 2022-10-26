The Shenango volleyball team was running on all cylinders against Southmoreland on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Lady ‘Cats swept 15th-seeded Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 2A first round playoff game, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15. Shenango competes in the 2A quarterfinals against the seventh-seeded South Park on Saturday at a location and time still to be determined.
“Our passing was there, our setting was on and our hitters were going all out, not just tipping it over the net,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “We were very aggressive and were going to get the wins. We definitely made a big change tonight.”
Kylee Rubin led Shenango with 24 kills while Emilee Fedrizzi posted 13 of her own.
“Kylee and Emilee, they were swinging so hard tonight. Ashley DeCarbo made a big difference in her passing,” Dugan said. “Her passes are right on and her defenses are key. Ashley’s a key with the passing. If you don’t have the pass, you’re in trouble.”
DeCarbo served nine service points for the Lady ‘Cats (14-1) while Maria Bryant had 13. Shenango’s Elyse Lenhart supplied 37 assists.
During the game, Rubin set a school record of 397 kills in a season that was previously held by Morgan Hill.
“It couldn’t have come in a better time,” Dugan said of Rubin’s record. “Her next year college coach was there and came to watch her. We knew going into the game she needed 19 kills. That’s big for her. All along, Kylee’s been at games since she was nine years old. She looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to be the best Rubin sister volleyball player,’ and I think she accomplished that.”
“Practice yesterday wasn’t the best practice but when they stepped on the court today they were all excited,” Dugan said. “They’re looking to play in the next round against South Park. We’re looking forward to them right now.”
