Willum Sheffler guided the Wilmington High boys soccer team to victory Monday.
Sheffler scored five goals with one assist to lead the Greyhounds to a 9-2 District 10, nonregion home win over Sharon.
Colin Hill notched four assists for the Greyhounds (11-2). Joe Saterlee and Caleb Shah scored two goals each for the winners. Abram Deep delivered one assist for Wilmington.
Skyler Sloan recorded two saves in net for the Greyhounds.
Volleyball
Union blanks foe
Elise Booker posted 14 digs and 10 kills to lift the Lady Scots to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-11 WPIAL nonsection road win over Freedom.
Sydney Wrona scooped up 15 digs for Union (14-1) and Nina DiNardo added eight assists. Kelly Cleaver blocked seven shots and Ella Casalandra handed out five assists.
Freedom won the JV match 25-23, 25-13.
Allie Ross recorded seven digs for Union and Mallory Gorgacz notched six assists and three aces.
