Sharpsville overwhelms 'Hounds in D-10 title game

SLIPPERY ROCK — Sharpsville High’s baseball team hasn’t lost often this season — actually, just once. But that lone loss delivered the Blue Devils a greater appreciation for winning.
“I think it helped us, ‘cause I think that we noticed that we weren’t unbeatable,” said Brock Lenzi, one of the team's stars.
Lenzi launched a triple and two-run double, reaching base in three of his four at-bats, and the Blue Devils defended their District 10 Class 2A crown as Sharpsville shut out Wilmington, 7-0.
At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park on Monday afternoon Sharpsville senior right-hander Jackson Doyle dominated. His complete-game, 95-pitch (64 strikes) outing included nine strikeouts without issuing a walk, and he surrendered just a handful of hits.
“Holy Cow! Jackson Doyle ... forty-five points in a (D-10 basketball) playoff game — that was a big part of my decision to go with him,” Sharpsville skipper Brian Smith said. “A senior ... confidence ... just a take-charge kid who wasn’t going to lose. He just refused to lose.”
Sharpsville (18-1) scored in every inning and Doyle delivered a pair of runs on his own behalf. Twice he singled, stole third base, and scored on errant throws.
In addition to Lenzi and Doyle, Steve Tarnoci tattooed three hits including a triple, plated a pair of runs and also scored once.
Regarding Lenzi the leader, Smith praised, “Oh, he’s been on fire. Three-for-three in the opening-round playoff game with a home run, and (Monday) he went opposite field, double, triple. He’s the hottest bat in the lineup right now. He’s a special, special hitter.”
“It’s been lots of hard work in the offseason, puttin’ in hours — dedication,” Lenzi related. “It was just a big game, I was hyped up, and I was ready and I was determined to beat them.”
Sharpsville won at New Wilmington in a late, regular-season game (7-5), but the Greyhounds could not get going offensively. Doyle retired 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced. Garrett Heller had two hits and Dom Serafino, Isaac Schleich and Dylan Batley banged base hits. However the ‘Hounds did not advance a baserunner as far as second base until the seventh stanza. Heller and Serafino stroked back-to-back singles before Doyle slammed the door.
“They’re tough. Doyle pitched a fantastic game. He hit his spots consistently,” a gracious Greyhounds’ coach James Geramita said. “And when they had guys on they were able to move ‘em around. They barreled up some baseballs and it’s just the way it works sometimes.
“Unfortunately, we’d get a hit here, then Sharpsville did the job and stopped the damage, so hats off to them."
Wilmington senior right-hander Jaret Boyer battled, but needed 102 pitches (54 strikes) to get through four frames. He allowed five runs on five hits and six walks, while whiffing two.
“I know they say hindsight’s twenty-twenty, but we wouldn’t have changed it,” Geramita said of Boyer.
“He’s been our go-to every year, every game, and we ask a lot of him. He’s always stepped up. He was shaky with his command, but I did think he was able to settle himself in and get himself some outs, and it showed a lot about his maturity, about his confidence, and I know when he moves on to the next level, anybody who has him is gonna be lucky to have him on their roster. ... We’re definitely losing someone special there.”
Boyer, Cooper Cline and standout Caelan Bender — who required season-ending shoulder surgery — are the lone seniors on an underclassmen-laden Greyhounds’ squad.
“Cooper Cline has been with us since his freshman year and has been one who’s come in, day in and day out, and given us his all. He’s one of the ones always trying to perfect his game, always working on things that he can. At the end of the day he was a competitor for us, and a good teammate to have ... helping out his team any way he can,” Geramita said. “Losing Caelan Bender was a big blow to us. He was in the heart of our lineup and a middle infielder for us. Other guys came up and filled in his shoes, but it was hard losing him, and I know Slippery Rock (University) is gonna have a special player in him.”
Wilmington was 17-4 this season, and Geramita summarized, “It’s been a long time since Wilmington baseball’s been here (a district championship game), and these boys are something special. ... These guys competed every pitch, every inning, every at-bat, and I couldn’t ask anything more from them. It was a fantastic season. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result we wanted, but at the end of the day, you can’t let one game – one inning – define your entire season. We are extremely proud of them, and it’s been a special team this year.”
Winning back-to-back District 10 championships, Smith said, “is phenomenal! These games aren’t easy. You’re playing good teams every playoff game, and these guys here, top to bottom on our team ... depth. Every, single one of these kids came with a great attitude, ready to play baseball, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“Shenango (versus) Seton-LaSalle, we play the loser of that game. I told the kids before the season, if we got through District 10 we were gonna play one of those two teams,” Smith related. “Their (WPIAL) championship game’s on Wednesday. You know, those are great baseball clubs. There aren’t any bad ones left. So every game is gonna be a one- or two-run game, but I think we’ve got the right character to win a few of those.”
Ed Farrell is the assistant sports editor at the Sharon Herald.
