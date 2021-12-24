The Sharpsville High volleyball team led the way in District 10, Region 3-2A action.
The Blue Darlings won the region title and reached the District 10 semifinals before falling to district runner-up Corry.
Sharpsville’s Cady Benedict and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were named Co-Players of the Year in region play.
Wilmington didn’t have any players earn first-team status. Rachel Lego (Sr.) and Kara Haines ( Jr.) were named to the second team for the Lady Greyhounds.
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM: Cady Benedict (Sharpsville) Sr.; Sadie Thomas (Maplewood) Jr.; Bailey Varndell (Maplewood) Jr.; Lauren Kos (Sharpsville) Sr.; Reese Gadsby (Lakeview) Sr.; Kylee Loreno (Greenville) Sr.; Bella Ritenour (Sharpsville) Jr.; McKenna Crawford (Maplewood) Jr.; Ady Kratko (Sharpsville) Sr.
SECOND TEAM: Leah Hostetler (Lakeview) Sr.; Avery Brunot (Maplewood) Sr.; Chasie Fry (Sharpsville) Jr.; Sarah Cole (Titusville) Sr.; Emma Boland (Reynolds) Sr.; Rachel Lego (Wilmington) Sr.; Breanna Hanley (Sharpsville) Jr.; Kara Haines (Wilmington) Jr.; Elsa Cole (Lakeview) Jr.
REGION CHAMPION: Sharpsville
REGION CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Sadie Thomas, Maplewood, and Cady Benedict, Sharpsville
