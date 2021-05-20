The Wilmington High baseball team fell just short of a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A crown against visiting Sharpsville on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh off losing pitcher Jaret Boyer to pull out a 7-5 victory that gave them the region crown. The Greyhounds finished second.
Boyer (5-2) went five innings in relief of starter Isaac Schleich. He gave up two earned runs, five hits and no walks while striking out six.
Wilmington (14-2 region, 15-3 overall) scored one in the first, two in the third and two in the sixth.
Sharpsville scored two in the first and three in the second before the seventh-inning heroics.
The Greyhounds had seven hits in the game, led by Rocky Serafino, with a 2-for-4 day. Cole McAllister was 2 for 3.
Wilmington will begin playoff action Monday.
