HARTFORD — After the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown much of the world in recent months, Sharon Speedway has finally been given the green light to return to racing.
The 91st anniversary season will get underway on June 27 with the previously scheduled show featuring the “410” sprint cars for $3,000 to-win, sprint cars, sportsman modified and mod series. Race time is 7 p.m. All general admission grandstand areas will be open including the front and backstretch grandstands, as well as the new infield fan zone.
“The last couple months have certainly been a challenging situation for everyone,” Dave Willoughby said. “This hasn’t been something that anyone has experienced before. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we’ve worked hard to finally get the approval to return to racing with fans. We’ll be picking up with our planned schedule and look forward to the June 27 with two classes of sprint cars and two classes of modifieds.”
The major offseason project that took place was the infield “fan zone,” which will debut on opening day. Fans will have the opportunity to witness racing from the infield for no additional cost.
While fans in central Pennsylvania have had the opportunity to watch racing from the infield at many of their storied speedways, Sharon Speedway will become the first track in the western Pennsylvania/eastern Ohio area to offer this unique vantage point.
In addition to the grassy infield viewing area, concrete pads have been added in turn four and on the backstretch of the infield, which are perfectly suited for lawn chair viewing. An infield concession area has also been added to the already existing multiple front stretch concessions and backstretch concession.
“While we’re certainly proud of our facility, we’re always looking at ways to improve the experience for our attendees,” Willoughby said. “The infield viewing is popular at a lot of tracks outside the area so we’re really looking forward to being able to add this new and unique viewing option for our fans.
“The racing has greatly improved since the new red clay surface put down in 2017, and not only did we add to that base again, but fans will now be able to see it up close and from a vantage point that probably most have never experienced before. And little did we know that when we announced this endeavor, social distancing would become the norm in 2020.”
NOTES: Online advanced tickets are highly encouraged to be purchased to avoid lines and minimize in person transactions. Tickets can be purchased by clicking on ‘buy tickets’ at the top of the website or directly here https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com. ... Drivers that have yet to register for the 2020 season, are asked to bring the completed registration form with them. There is no fee to register in 2020. The form is available here http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/RegistrationFormSharon2020.pdf. ... All attendees are encouraged to print out the COVID-19 waiver and bring it with them completed on their first visit to the Speedway. The waiver is posted on the website on the Drivers tab under Forms or directly here http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/COVID-Waiver.pdf.
MICHAELS
Michaels Mercer Raceway has an open practice for any division scheduled on June 24. Pits open at 4 p.m., practice starts at 5 p.m. Pit admission is $25. No seating in the grandstand.
A race is scheduled for June 27 featuring the Penn Ohio Stocks, Big Block Modifieds, Fastrak Limited Modifieds, Racesaver 305 Sprints, Junior Sprints, Mini Stocks and Mod Lites. Pits open at 2 p.m., grandstand at 3 pm, hot laps are at 5 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m.
