HARTFORD, Ohio — Racing has been canceled for Saturday at Sharon Speedway.
The Ohio Department of Health has mandated activities to be limited in the Ohio due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. With spectators being prohibited throughout the state, Sharon Speedway made the decision to cancel.
Saturday’s show was to feature the return of the RUSH Late Model Series for the first time in four years in the inaugural “Bill Forney Memorial.” The “Bill Forney Memorial” could be rescheduled later in the season.
Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305.
The owners said racing will resume when restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.