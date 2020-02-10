The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team topped Cleveland State 67-55 in Horizon League action Saturday night at Beeghly Center.
Wilmington High graduate Ryan Sharbaugh is in his first season as an assistant coach for Cleveland State after being named to the position in August 2019.
Sharbaugh joined the Vikings staff after serving as the director of operations for the past three seasons.
A 2008 graduate of Westminster College, Sharbaugh earned master’s degrees from both California University and Florida State University.
YSU is third in the Horizon League at 7-5, 14-11 overall. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon at 5-7, 9-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.