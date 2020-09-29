Milo Sesti and Joey Hudson paced the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team to a championship Monday.
Sesti recorded an 18-hole score of 80 as the Wolverines placed first in the Tam O’Shanter Invitational at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. Sesti’s score helped Ellwood City break a first-place tie with Conneaut, as his score was lower than the best Conneaut player. Both teams finished with a 340.
Hudson added an 81 for the Wolverines to finish fourth overall.
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover captured eighth with an 83.
Saegertown finished third in the team standings with a 346, followed by Laurel in fourth with a 347. Mohawk took ninth with a 374, Wilmington was 14th with a 401 and Union was 16th, firing a 427.
A total of 18 schools competed in the event.
Geoffrey Bokor shot an 87 for Ellwood City. Zac Polojac tallied a 92 for the Wolverines and Tyler Baker added a 97.
Caleb Gilmore and Nolan Ayres each shot an 85 to lead the Spartans. Sam Haswell was next with an 86. Brandon Boyles scored a 91 and Marcus Haswell chipped in with a 93.
Jack Barth notched an 84 to lead the Warriors, while teammate Jackson Miller contributed an 88. Mason Hopper posted a 96, Keigan Hopper followed with a 106 and Kaden Young chipped in with a 109.
Garrett Heller shot a 98 for the Greyhounds, while Presley Deep scored a 109. Brayden McCown fired a 111.
Rocco Galmarini paced the Scotties with a 104. Zach Chorneky collected a 107 for Union, while Connor Eckert and Jaiden Poerio each shot a 108. Cameron Taylor followed with a 109 for the Scotties.
