California University of Pennsylvania baseball standout Richie Serignese hit a milestone.
Serignese, a senior right-handed pitcher from Neshannock High, pitched one scoreless inning in relief in the Vulcans’ 5-0 win over Salem College. He faced three batters, allowing no hits or walks with a strikeout.
The outing marked the 50th career appearance for Serignese in program history, the sixth pitcher for the school to do so.
Serignese has pitched in six games this season, all in relief. He is 0-1 on the hill with a 6.00 earned run average. Serignese has allowed six runs — all earned — with eight strikeouts and nine walks.
California, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, is 10-6 overall.
