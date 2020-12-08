By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s 12-member senior class will be recognized ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home contest against Michigan State.
The NCAA this summer allowed players — regardless of classification — an additional year of eligibility, but it’s likely that Saturday will be one and only senior day event for some of the Nittany Lions’ seniors.
While Penn State plans to announce each senior by name pregame, the typical fanfare that accompanies the event will be tempered.
Attendance will be limited to some players’ families who won’t be able to join their Penn State player on the field for acknowledgement from the 107,000 fans at Beaver Stadium as in years past.
“It’s definitely going to be weird, just like everything else this season,” Penn State redshirt senior offensive lineman Will Fries said on Tuesday. “Whatever it is, it’s going to be fine. I’m sure they’ll do a great job with whatever we can do. Just going out there one more time, enjoying it with the whole team, especially our senior class.”
Penn State’s 2016 and 2017 recruiting classes included 35 players. Of those 35, 12 are listed on this year’s roster. Seven of them, like Fries, are redshirt seniors. The group has compiled a 44-16 record over the past five seasons.
“You’re talking about a group of guys that were part of a Big Ten championship – some of them,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “You’re talking about a group that won the Fiesta Bowl championship, the Cotton Bowl. You’re talking about a group of guys that you could make the argument, maybe the most successful four-year in Penn State since joining the Big Ten.”
Nittany Lions seniors have experienced the highest of highs in winning the Big Ten title as freshmen in 2016 and playing in the Rose Bowl that season to the lowest of the lows as the global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in playing conditions and experiences none of them could have imagined when they arrived in State College as young college athletes.
This season started with uncertainty as the Big Ten in August canceled the 2020 football season before settling for a late October start date. Nittany Lions seniors’ season has been unlike any they’ve experienced before.
The group, along with its teammates, undergo daily COVID-19 testing. Many of their in-person classes have shifted to remote learning. As of late November, Nittany Lions student-athletes, their coaches and athletics support staffs are pretty much isolated on campus as the university sent students home for the remainder of the semester at the start of the Thanksgiving break.
Making matters worse was Penn State’s first 0-5 start in program history.
Penn State earned that elusive first win on Nov. 28 at Michigan.
“I personally feel like it made us much closer as a football team,” Penn State redshirt senior defensive end Shane Simmons said on Wednesday. “We have never been through this adversity before. We had to figure it out, really. I believe the week of Michigan was the flipping point for us. We really spoke one-on-one, as a whole group, too. It really brought the whole program back together.”
Penn State will attempt to send its 12-member senior class out with a win this Saturday when Michigan State (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium. As Franklin has guided the group through the emotional highs and lows of their careers, he praised their contributions to the program and the impact it will have on its future.
“I’m proud of those guys, and there’s a lot of different stories when I look at the list, how they came here and what they’ve done over their careers,” Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.