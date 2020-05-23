Recent weeks have been extremely tough on all of us.
And no small victim to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic are high school seniors, who missed out on the best part of their final year.
Our hearts broke along with theirs, knowing that we never would find out who would have won WPIAL or PIAA titles or even Tri-County, Midwestern Athletic or section crowns.
Weeks ago, the New Castle News sports department began to compile a list of all Lawrence County seniors who were scheduled to participate in a spring sport.
We are calling it “Senior Salute.” There are a total of 144 names of senior sports athletes and with the help of county athletic directors, principals and coaches, we rounded up bio information and a headshot for just about all of them.
Parents stepped in down the stretch when a few of the kids needed a little nudge and we appreciated that. And sportswriter Ron Poniewasz Jr. worked tirelessly to compile the information as it came in.
It isn’t much, but it’s the least we could do.
We wish our graduating seniors the very best in their endeavors. Those going on to play college athletics, please keep in touch.
We appreciate all of the great performances and great interviews.
Thanks for the memories, everyone.
The bios for each school will begin to run Wednesday.
Kayleen Cubbal is sports editor at the New Castle News.
