Scott Seltzer decided not to seek re-election as the WPIAL board president. Then, an abrupt announcement pulled him back into a different role.
Seltzer assumed the role of the WPIAL executive director on July 1 after the previous executive director, Amy Scheuneman, announced her resignation in April. When that happened, Seltzer decided to remain involved with the WPIAL.
"Amy was doing a very good job and she had good connection with the state and the history of the WPIAL," Seltzer said. "When she decided to resign I processed that information, I took my relationships I built with PIAA and the other districts and put my name in for the job. It gave me an opportunity to have a positive impact on student lives.
"Amy had a lot to do with social media presence and getting things out on the social media aspect. She established the diversity inclusion advisory council."
Scheuneman's last day was June 1, and Seltzer commented on the transition.
"It's been good. It wasn't tough," Seltzer said. "Vince Sortino oversaw everything during the month of June. Diana Rossman's been there for decades and she understands all the finances and things that need to be done. It was a pretty smooth transition thanks to their help."
Seltzer is a Lawrence County native and graduate of Mohawk High and Westminster College. Seltzer played football for the Titans and helped the team win an NAIA Division II national championship in 1988.
"I still live in Lawrence County. My kids went to Neshannock so they graduated from Neshannock, so I still live here," Seltzer said. "Lawrence County is my home and has been my home since I was born. I just enjoy being in Lawrence County."
Seltzer has 16 years of coaching experience under his belt for football, baseball and basketball at Mohawk and Neshannock. From 2001-03, Seltzer was the offensive line coach for Westminster College.
Seltzer is also the assistant superintendent for School Leadership at Chartiers Valley.
The WPIAL executive director is responsible for overseeing 140 high schools that span 10 counties. Seltzer said he doesn't hear much from Lawrence County residents when it comes to issues for concern in the WPIAL.
Seltzer's first month of working as the WPIAL executive director is almost completed. He said he doesn't see anything that needs improved.
"I don't think anything needs improved upon. I'm just trying to listen to our member schools and see what directions they want for us," Seltzer said. "We work with the board, talk with board members, try to get through all that information, see what we want to do and continue from there."
Some heavily debated topics, like public schools and non-boundary schools, have been made during this past academic season. Seltzer said it's a broader issue that needs to be discussed throughout Pennsylvania.
"It's a discussion that happens throughout the state. It's an issue that has to be discussed across the state," Seltzer said. "Many factors play into that. I just think there's a lot of conversations throughout the state and that has to be discussed through the board."
Seltzer commented on what role athletics plays to him.
"Athletics to me always gives students that interpersonal and emotional relationship that they have with people they are competing with," Seltzer said. "Hopefully, they continue to do that in a positive way."
