Going into the high school swimming season, Conner McBeth’s goal was to win a PIAA Class 2A gold medal.
The Neshannock High junior just didn’t think he’d receive it months later in the summer without even getting in the pool at Bucknell University to compete for it.
The PIAA canceled the Class 2A championship meet, scheduled for March 13-14 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since no swimming events could take place, the PIAA determined winners based on their seed times entering the competition. Since McBeth had the best seed time in the 50 freestyle (20.80), he was awarded the gold medal. He picked up a silver in the 100 freestyle with a 45.08 seed time. Recently, he picked up his medals, which were sent to Neshannock.
“Whenever they first cancelled the meet, I kind of thought they might do (award medals based on seeding). It was cool to see once I got them,” McBeth said. “I was really disappointed the meet was cancelled. We were probably 10 minutes from Bucknell and pulled into a gas station. A couple of my buddies showed up, too. We were sitting there and got a message saying they weren’t going to have the meet. Everyone was super upset.
“I had it in my mind I was going to win. I was really ready. I just didn’t get to swim,” he continued. “I am happy and proud of myself for being able to get them; I just wish I could have competed for them and actually earned them. I just feel bad for all the seniors who have been working so hard and then were just told they couldn’t swim when it was their last chance.”
McBeth was a favorite to medal in both events at the PIAA meet. He won his third straight WPIAL championship in the 50 freestyle when he finished in a personal best of 20.80. He missed out on the WPIAL meet record by a hundredth of a second. Blackhawk’s Mark Stepanian set it in 2009 when he finished in 20.79.
“For the longest time, I was trying to get under 21 (seconds). When I got that 20.80, I was super happy. I was only a hundredth of a second away from the record. I’ll get it next year,” he said. “I knew I was going to get under 21. I just felt it. I thought I was going to get 20.90. I did exceed what I thought I was going to do.”
McBeth earned WPIAL silver when he finished second in the 100 freestyle in 45.08. Belle Vernon junior Ian Shahan took gold in 44.68. Those two marks turned out to be the top PIAA seeds as well, so Shahan received the state gold and McBeth was awarded silver.
“At states, I was hoping to win the 100 freestyle, too. I hadn’t tapered for WPIALs, but I was tapered for states. I was bound to go faster,” McBeth “I think (Shahan) started swimming the 100 last year. I raced him at WPIALs and at states. It’s always really fun racing Ian. He is a really good competitor. Whenever I race him, it just makes me go really fast.”
Last season, McBeth earned PIAA silver in the 50 and bronze in the 100. He finished fourth in the 100 as a freshman.
“My goal this year was to place higher at states. I wanted to get a first. I guess I did,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get first in both events next year.”
McBeth is hard at work training with Steel City Aquatics, which is based near Moon Twp., preparing for his senior season.
“Ever since states was cancelled, I wasn’t able to get back in a pool until June 8 (because of the pandemic restrictions). That big of a break has a more profound effect on swimmers than it would for others sports,” he said. “Everyone kind of lost a little bit. Being able to get back and practice and slowly get back to where we were is nice.”
McBeth practices with Steel City Aquatics on Mondays through Saturdays. He thinks the organization will be limited to just practices since summer meets will most likely be cancelled. He hopes competition will resume in the fall when he swims for the New Castle Community Y team.
“I feel like we’re definitely making good progress getting back into shape. I’d say we’re on track,” he said. “I didn’t want to have to wait too much longer. The more you wait, the more out of shape you get and I want to do really well this season. We have a small pool at home and I set up a bungee cord and it’ll hold me still as I practice swimming in it as well.”
