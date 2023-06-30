The second episode of “The Sports Report” from the New Castle News Sports Department is available now on YouTube.
In the second episode of this web show, Sports Editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and reporter Cody W. Pattison discuss the college sports notebook and highlight accomplishments from Lawrence County alumni competing at the collegiate level.
Then Poniewasz is joined by James Dotson, of the Lawrence County SportsNet and a Union High School math teacher, to discuss the changes to the WPIAL’s broadcast rights for football and basketball postseason games and what fans should expect next season.
The episode is available for viewing on The News’ YouTube page (www.youtube.com/@newcastlenewspa) and website (ncnewsonline.com).
For sports department updates, find The News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @NCNewsSports. Calls can be directed to Poniewasz at (724) 654-6651, ext. 117 or by email at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.
