The Laurel High girls basketball team pulled away in the second half Wednesday night.
The Lady Spartans held a nine-point halftime advantage over McGuffey. Laurel erupted in the second half to seal a 53-25 WPIAL Class 3A first-round home win over the Lady Highlanders.
“It’s different when it gets to the playoffs,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “We struggled in the first half on the offensive end of the floor.
“We weathered the storm. We came out in the second half and we got it together in the third quarter and stretched the lead. A 28-point win in the playoffs is a huge win.”
Fourth-seeded Laurel (17-2) will battle fifth-seeded South Park at noon Saturday on the Lady Spartans’ home floor. The Lady Eagles (11-2) held off No. 12 Ellwood City Lincoln to advance, 43-41.
“South Park is a good team,” Stebbins said. “They’re physical; they play hard.
“It’s another opportunity for us to play at home. We have to prepare for this team. It’s just survive and advance; one day at a time.”
The Lady Spartans held a 14-7 lead after one quarter and 24-15 at the half.
“We didn’t click. We missed a lot of shots we usually make,” Stebbins said. “The defensive end is what kept us going. We played phenomenal defense.”
Laurel put it together in the third quarter, outscoring McGuffey 18-6 in the frame.
Lucia Lombardo and Reese Bintrim scored 12 points each for the Lady Spartans. Bintrim pulled down 11 rebounds with five blocked shots.
Regan Atkins added nine markers, 10 boards and five assists for the winners.
“It was a balanced effort,” Stebbins said. “We have different girls show up on different nights.
“Reese Bintrim did a phenomenal job. She played phenomenal defense and she did a great job on both ends. I thought Lucia Lombardo hit some big shots for us.”
The Lady Spartans were just 5 of 13 from the foul line.
Claire Redd recorded nine points to lead McGuffey.
