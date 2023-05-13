Union High graduate Sarah Seamans received Atlantic Coast Conference honors Wednesday for her accomplishments on the University of Pittsburgh’s softball team.
Seamans received third team all-ACC honors after batting a career-high .385 (60 for 156) for the season. Seamans was .355 (27 for 76), in conference play.
Seamans led the Lady Panthers with 13 home runs for the 2023 season and ended her tenure with the fifth-most career home runs in the program’s history at 31.
The first baseman also ranks eighth in the ACC for home runs (13) and hits (61). Seamans is also ranked ninth in the ACC for slugging percentage (.700) and OPS (1.153).
This is Seamans’ second time receiving the award. She earned second team conference honors in 2021.
