Union High graduate Sarah Seamans is on a roll for the University of Pittsburgh’s softball team.
In her fifth season for the Lady Panthers, Seamans leads her team with eight home runs. Her batting average is .407 which ranks her seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Seamans’ slugging percentage is at .731 which places her seventh in the ACC as well. The first baseman has produced 23 RBIs and plated 23 runs so far this season for Pitt.
Seamans leads Pitt with 10 double plays and 200 putouts.
