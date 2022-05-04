The Union High boys basketball team cruised to the WPIAL Section 1-A championship this winter.
The Scotties’ Matthew Stanley played a big part in it. The junior guard was named to the all-section first team. Rochester’s J.D. Azulay and Sal Laure, Cornell’s M.J. Smith and Eden Christian’s Damon Astorino joined him.
Stanley, Union’s point guard, averaged 18.9 points per game and ran the team’s offense.
“He has the ball in his hands 90 percent of the time and doesn’t have a lot of turnovers. When guys are open, he gets them the ball. He gets things going for us,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “The thing with Matthew is, he plays as hard defensively as he does offensively. He’s not just getting it done on the one end.”
With a balanced team, the Scotties went 10-0 in section play and reached the WPIAL championship. Bishop Canevin topped Union, 58-45, and went on to win the PIAA title. The Scotties’ season came to an at 24-4 in the PIAA quarterfinals with a 52-45 loss to Elk County Catholic.
“We had a good year and we have almost everybody back. I look for us to get better and to progress. They are all workers and good kids. It’s not just Matthew — it’s our whole team that works hard,” Mark Stanley said. “Bishop Canevin is moving up to 2A, so, coming out of the gate, we should be considered one of the top teams. Sometimes, that can scare you, too, because it puts a target on your back. Just because they put you there doesn’t mean you’ll get there. We have a lot of work to do. These kids, since they’ve been young, have all been workers.”
SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Stanley (Union), Jr.; J.D. Azulay (Rochester), Sr.; M.J. Smith (Cornell), Sr.; Damon Astorino (Eden Christian), Jr.; Sal Laure (Rochester), Sr.
