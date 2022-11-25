Irene Ryczaj, 95, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully on the evening of Nov. 15, 2022. Irene was born Sept. 9, 1927, in New Castle. She was the daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Babski) Adamczyk. She was married to the late Joseph T. Ryczaj. They were married for 60 years. He…