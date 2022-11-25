PITTSBURGH — The Union High football team returned to the WPIAL Championships for the first time in 49 years to do something the 1973 team was unable to do — capture gold.
The 10th-seeded Scotties went unanswered against the No. 1 ranked Bishop Canevin, 26-0, on Friday at Acrisure Stadium to claim the WPIAL Class 1A championship crown.
"It's a credit to the kids," Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. "I've always said whatever you put into it they're going to take out. They bought into it from summer workouts in the first week of June — eight weeks of that. We really didn't know who we were as a team until after we really put the pads on in scrimmage and you actually play the game. It was a work in progress but listen, we got lucky, stayed healthy and these guys bought in and we kind of peaked at the right time."
Union is the lowest-seeded team in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship.
"I don't think we talked about that at all," Niedbala said on being the underdog in the game. "We knew who we were, we went to practice every day and we were going to come out and play. Whether we won or we lost we were going to give it our all and I think that's what we did."
The last time Union won gold was in 1959 as co-WPIAL Class 1A champion with Avonworth.
"Let's not take no credit away from that other team. They played a hell of a football game," Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson said. "Every time we kind of got going, we took one step forward and five steps back. Unfortunately, in football games, sometimes it goes that way. Tonight just wasn't our night. I want to say how proud I am of our kids, the way we battled all year, the way we worked, the way that we prepared.
"Playing this game, unfortunately sometimes, you've got to go through this feeling to go forward. Let's not take nothing away from our seniors who came in off of a 1-9 season in their freshman season and put in the work, came in and brought this program back to life."
Union won the coin toss and received the ball to start the game with an unsuccessful drive. Bishop Canevin’s first snap of the game resulted in a fumble to make it second down and 19 yards to go.
A play from Union's Brennen Porter pushed the Crusaders back to their own five-yard line, forcing them to punt.
"He's another kid that came out for the first time," Niedbala said of Porter. "He's a three-sport guy also. A school like ours, listen, at the end of the day we're only going to have 25, 27, 28 kids no matter what year it is. We're so small enrollment-wise. If we can get all of those kids out that play multiple sports it just benefits us."
The Scotties (11-3 overall) grabbed the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter after an 11-play series when Braylon Thomas broke into the end zone on a 6-yard run. Grayson Blakley caught a pass from Thomas for a successful two-point conversion.
The Scotties held possession of the ball for 17 minutes and 22 seconds in the first half, while Bishop Canevin (12-2) had possession for around less than seven minutes.
"That was kind of the game plan also going in. Obviously, when we talk about their explosive offense the best way (to deal with it) is to keep them off the field," Niedbala said. "We were able to mix it with both the run and the pass and turn enough first downs to keep them off of the field."
Union had 14 first downs to Bishop Canevin's nine.
Neither team found the end zone in the second and Union entered halftime leading against Bishop Canevin, 8-0.
In the third quarter, Union was firing on all cylinders.
"We talked about it at halftime. We had the lead, but we wanted to make sure we came out strong," Niedbala said. "We didn't score a lot offensively but we were able to control the football I think and drive the field. That was a huge part of the game."
Thomas started off the third quarter with a 38-yard run into the end zone.
"It's something I've dreamed about since I was little," Thomas said on the victory. "After the first game, I knew we had something special with this team."
Thomas had 25 carries for 112 yards for Union.
Matthew Stanley stripped the ball from Bishop Canevin for a 32-yard return touchdown in the third quarter.
"The defensive line got in there and they held them up," Stanley said. "I saw the ball, I ripped it out and next thing I know I just made a touchdown. It was pretty cool."
This was Stanley's first season returning to the gridiron since the eighth grade.
"It's been great. The team, when I came out, they were just awesome," Stanley said. "They helped me every day and helped me get caught up to speed. There's no better feeling than this right now."
Union's Mike Gunn snagged the final touchdown of the game on a 59-yard interception return.
Niedbala talked about his defense being able to prevent the Crusaders from making big plays.
"They're so explosive. They have so many different athletes," Niedbala said. "We had to try and keep the ball in front of us and we had to be able to press their quarterback. I think we did that fairly well today. That was the main thing, keep the ball in front of us and prevent the big play."
Union rushed for 134 yards in the game to Bishop Canevin's nine.
For Niedbala, the victory as Union's first-year coach is something special and somber at the same time.
"I lost my dad this summer. He didn't get to watch it," Niedbala said. "It's a little bittersweet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.