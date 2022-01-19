Union High’s boys basketball team was happy to be back in the comforts of home.
The Scotties showed it at Covelli Fieldhouse as they stormed past Western Beaver, 70-39, on Tuesday in a WPIAL Section 1-1A encounter.
Following last week’s three road wins, Union (5-0 section, 13-1 overall) wasted no time establishing control against the Golden Beavers (0-3, 2-6). The Scotties posted a 22-6 lead after the first.
“That was our goal. The girls had a great win before us in an exciting atmosphere and I told our guys that we needed a good start,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “To our guys’ credit, they were able to do that.”
Peyton Lombardo tallied nine points in the first and Matt Stanley, who surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday, added seven more. The Scotties kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter for a 40-12 halftime lead.
Union kept it up in the third quarter and put the game into the 30-point mercy rule late in the frame. They cruised in the fourth to wrap up the first half of section play atop the standings.
“Last week was a big key for us with three wins on the road. One of them was Beaver Falls, which was nonsection, but still a good win for us. Making the turn at 5-0 with three of the section games at home, I like our position,” Mark Stanley said. “It’s in our hands and that’s what you want — to control your destiny.”
Eleven different Scotties got on the scoreboard. Mark Stanley led the way with 16 points, while Matt Stanley had 15. Lombardo finished with 14.
“We have good players and guys who have worked hard and put a lot of time in. We’re good outside and we’re good inside,” coach Stanley said. “The thing is, if we have one guy who is not hitting, we’ve got other guys we can put in. And, there are other guys who haven’t played a ton for us yet who can really shoot it. We are deep.
“To these guys’ credit, they don’t care who is doing it, either. If they know they are off, they will make the extra pass or they’ll get subbed off and someone else does the job.”
The Scotties hope to take advantage of their depth for the rest of the year, too.
“We have shooters. We can get the ball inside. We have good ballhandlers. Everyone shares the ball very well. It’s a very unselfish team,” said Union’s Kaden Fisher, who finished with seven points. “We can go very deep off the bench, too. We can have a full rotation and that keeps the game going. Everyone plays hard.”
Union, which has played at home just twice since Dec. 21, enters the second half of section play with just two of the five games on the road.
“We aren’t slowing down,” Fisher said.
