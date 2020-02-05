Another game against Nazareth Prep, another bizarre experience for the Union High basketball team.
The Scotties lost to Nazareth 54-40 in a WPIAL Section 1-1A game Tuesday night, but it was the goings-on inside the locker room that left veteran coach Mark Stanley shaking his head.
In the previous two years, Union dropped two games at Nazareth Prep (formerly Holy Family Academy) in games played in the tiny Gus Krop bandbox gym in the John Jay Center at Robert Morris University, a facility normally used for intramural activities. The Scotties were allotted 45 tickets for their fans since there are only two small sets of bleachers in the facility, an AAU clock was used and the Union bench had to step onto the floor to see the score and time.
This time around, the game was played at the Thelma Lovette YMCA on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.
“First of all, where we played did not cost us the game — we didn’t play well enough to win, plain and simple,” Stanley said. “It is a public Y and we had to share a locker room crammed full of people who were there swimming. What I do not get at all is that you can’t breathe in the public school system without clearances. No one gets around kids unless they have these clearances. And there we were walking into a locker room full of mostly older men who were undressed.
“We dressed on the court after the game,” he added. “I wasn’t taking those kids back in there.”
Stanley said he continues to have an issue playing an opponent that can not produce an acceptable gymnasium situation.
“The court was better than the one we played on before although the lighting is not good,” he said. “I really feel they need to come up with something better or just play their games on the road.”
Matthew Stanley led Union with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
The Scotties had a bad night from the field, connecting on just 15 of 60 shots.
“We were down six going into the fourth quarter,” Stanley said. “They made a little run and got up by 10 and then we went back and forth. We didn’t shoot well, but defensively, we did a nice job. They’re loaded, that’s all there is to it.”
Despite the loss, Union remains in the running for a postseason berth.
Vincentian (13-0), Cornell (11-2) and Nazareth Prep (10-3) all have clinched playoff spots. Eden Christian is alone in fourth place at 7-6 and Union is 6-7. Eden Christian hosts Nazareth Prep on Friday night and if Eden Christian loses and Union beats Western Beaver, Eden Christian and the Scotties will tie and both will advance since they split a pair of games during the regular season. Union rolled past Western Beaver in their first meeting, 53-33.
“I told the kids we just have to take care of business,” Stanley said. “We can’t worry about what anyone else is doing, we have to beat Western Beaver and hope that the rest works out for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.