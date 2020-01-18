The Union High boys basketball team picked up a much-needed victory Friday night.
The Scotties rallied in the fourth quarter to post a 55-44 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Eden Christian.
Union (4-4 section, 8-5 overall) lost the first matchup against the Warriors (4-4, 9-5) on the road.
The teams are tied for fourth in the section. The top four teams plus ties that can’t be broken advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
“We needed this one to get a tiebreaker for the playoffs,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It was a playoff game for us.
“It was a nice atmosphere and the kids responded.”
Union trailed 14-12 after the first quarter before tying it at 28 at the half. Eden Christian forged a 38-37 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
The Scotties outscored the visitors 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
“The credit goes to Vince Fuleno,” Stanley said. “He faceguarded Elijah Manges and held him to five points in the second half.
“Our goal was to stop him and he did that.”
Matthew Stanley, Mark’s son, led all scorers with 29 points. Twelve of his points came in the fourth quarter.
Fuleno fired in 13 points for the winners. Nick Pasquarello returned to the Union lineup after suffering a badly sprained ankle and torn ligaments last month.
He pulled down seven rebounds. Michael Flowers grabbed seven boards and handed out five assists.
“It’s good to have Nick Pasquarello back,” Mark Stanley said. “It was his first game back. He was still a little gimpy, but he gave us some good minutes.
“He did a lot of work to get back in the lineup.”
Manges scored 15 points to lead the Warriors.
New Castle 56, Hopewell 39
The Red Hurricane pulled away in the second half for a Section 2-4A road win over the Vikings.
New Castle (4-2, 9-5) led 16-14 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the half.
The ‘Canes, though, took charge in the third quarter by outscoring Hopewell (0-7, 6-10), 24-7 in the period.
Michael Wells bucketed 20 points to lead New Castle and Sheldon Cox collected 14 tallies.
Jacob McGovern netted 12 points for the Vikings.
OLSH 87, Shenango 52
The Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 3-2A road matchup to the Chargers.
Shenango (4-3, 11-4) trailed 28-13 after the first quarter and 52-24 at the half.
Colin McQuiston and Ryan Lenhart recorded 14 points each for the Wildcats. Jason Kraner collected 11.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leads the section at 7-0, 13-1.
South Side Beaver 53, Laurel 45
The Spartans couldn’t build off the momentum created from Tuesday’s upset win over Shenango, falling at home to the Rams.
Laurel (4-3, 9-6) rolled to a 62-38 road win over Shenango.
The teams were deadlocked at 7 after one quarter and the Spartans held a 19-18 lead at the half. South Side Beaver (3-4, 6-8) rallied to hold a 36-34 lead going to the final frame.
Luke Barker and Marcus Haswell scored nine points each to lead Laurel.
Trent Seik scored 17 points to pace South Side Beaver.
Lakeview 40, Wilmington 37
The Greyhounds came up short in dropping a District 10, Region 2-2A home verdict to the Sailors.
Shane Cox led the Greyhounds (3-3, 5-9) with 14 points and Ian Sullivan chipped in with seven.
Lakeview is now 5-1, 9-6.
Aliquippa 79,Ellwood City 43
The Wolverines failed to get the season sweep of the Quips, falling at home in Section 1-3A action.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-4, 7-7) topped Aliquippa (4-3, 9-6) earlier in the season, 51-50, on the road.
The Wolverines trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and 40-16 at the half.
Ryan Gibbons garnered a team-high 10 points for Ellwood City.
DeWayne Revis notched 13 points to lead Aliquippa.
Sewickley Academy 54, Mohawk 27
The Warriors struggled offensively in a Section 3-2A road loss to the Panthers.
Mohawk (0-7, 4-13) trailed 12-5 after the first quarter and 25-9 at the half.
Brett Bobin tossed in eight points to lead the Warriors.
Sewickley Academy is now 5-2, 6-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.