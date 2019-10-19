The Union High football team struggled against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Big Seven Conference action Friday night at Moon High School.
The Scotties hung with the Chargers for a quarter, going into the second period tied 0-0. Union trailed 14-0 at the half and 28-0 after three periods.
Union slipped to 3-4 in the conference and 3-6 overall.
OLSH is 5-1 in conference play and 7-2 overall.
The Scotties close out the season at home with West Greene on Friday night.
