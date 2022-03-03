PITTSBURGH — The Union High boys basketball team returned to the WPIAL 1A championship matchup for the first time in four years.
It wasn’t a happy reunion for the Scotties, though.
Third-seeded Union tried to battle back from a double-figure deficit but dropped a 58-45 WPIAL Class 1A championship decision to Bishop Canevin at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
The Scotties (22-3) dipped to 1-3 all-time in WPIAL championship games. Union’s lone title came in 2003. It’s the second-consecutive crown for the top-seeded Crusaders (20-4)
“They’ve been hard workers since they were in the third, fourth grade this group,” Union coach Mark Stanley said on making it to the championship game. “The junior group has been good and a couple seniors that stuck it out in being team leaders. It wasn’t given to them. They’re a hard working group and everything they get they deserve.”
Kevaughn Price struck first for Bishop Canevin within the first minute. Peyton Lombardo would grab the first two tallies and force the only tie for Union at the charity stripe after Price’s basket.
“They’re (Union) a great team,” Bishop Canevin coach Gino Palmosina said of Union. “I know a lot of people around here don’t even know where Union’s at. I think a lot of people coming into this game thought Canevin was just going to roll them. Anyone saying that hadn’t seen that team play. Go ask the 2As, the 3As and 4As if they played during this year what they think of Union. We knew we were going to be in a slug fest and it was going to be a physical game. We just bought in to our defensive principals.”
Union trailed Bishop Canevin after the first quarter, 12-7. The Crusaders never trailed the rest of the way.
Bishop Canevin held a 24-19 halftime advantage.
“Usually we get those balls,” Stanley said. “The fifty-fifty balls, I think ninety percent of the time, we come up with them. They (Bishop Canevin) ended up with more but that’s what they’re capable of doing also. That’s what makes them tough and as good as they are. It’s what we expected. They’re everything they’re advertised.”
Defensive pressure and steals from the Crusaders proved to be the downfall of Union throughout the championship matchup.
“We scout a lot of what they do, there’s a lot of film out there, and they obviously do the same to us,” Palmosina said. “We kind of knew where they wanted to get their spots to. Our length, once you get on the court, and our athleticism I think really bugs teams and that’s where I think we had the advantage tonight.”
Foul trouble was an issue for both teams. Union held 20 personal fouls with 13 fouls drawn while Bishop Canevin had 14 personal fouls and 20 fouls drawn.
“They’re big and even though we’re strong; we get after it,” Stanley said. “Mark’s (Stanley) 6 foot, (Kaden) Fisher’s 6-3 but they’re 6-6, 6-4. I thought we battled well and I felt like we were getting called for hitting them and maybe because we’re not as tall, I don’t know, maybe we don’t look the type. With that said, it had nothing to do with the calls we were getting. We battled, we do play physical and we have to learn to play through that.”
The Stanley brothers, Matthew and Mark, paced the Scotties in points with 16 and 12, respectively.
“Mark’s very capable of doing it at any time. I think a lot of times he’s underrated but people that see him play defensively — he’s got great feet, hard to get feeds in the post because he’ll steal the ball but he kept us in,” coach Stanley said. “Matthew’s struggles tonight and even Peyton (Lombardo), they’re locating them, they’re well coached and they’re sagging in and I guarantee you their game plan was number five we got to take number five and that’s a load.
“They didn’t quit. They’re my two sons but I’ve grown up with them too because they’re always over at the house in the driveway. That’s their mentality, these kids since third or fourth grade have battled and they haven’t changed.”
Shea Champine scored a team-high 15 points for Bishop Canevin. Eight of those points came from the free-throw line.
“Not a lot of people know this but Shea was benched early in the year,” Palmosina said. “He was a starter earlier in the year and he still played a ton of minutes during the year but I knew he was going to respond at some point of the year and have a big, big game for us. Tonight, we needed him more than ever and the game got tight. He had a big-time three to kind of quiet their side down and get the lead back to eight I believe. Down the stretch he was phenomenal from the free-throw line. He got to the lane, didn’t take too many contested shots and just kind of finished the job for us.”
Bishop Canevin built a 41-25 lead after three quarters. Union outscored Bishop Canevin in the fourth quarter, 20-17, but the flurry of 3-pointers from Lombardo and Stanley came too late.
A media timeout was called with 2:47 remaining in the game and in the huddle Coach Stanley started pointing to one of the electric scoreboards.
“I just told them, ‘Remember, we don’t play to the scoreboard. Keep playing,’” Coach Stanley said. “I said, ‘I’m proud of what we’re doing.’ We haven’t done it all year. I don’t care if we’re up 40, down 40, up two or down two. We play hard and I said, ‘You have nothing to hang your heads about. Finish it strong,’ and they did. Now we go back to work and Tuesday, first round of states, we’re going to be fullcourt press up and playing our game and trying to play as hard as we can until we’re done.”
Union owns the second seed out of the WPIAL in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
“I hope we get another chance at them (Bishop Canevin). I believe on their side of the bracket I believe we could meet in the west finals,” Coach Stanley said. “I don’t know who’s going to beat them on that side. We’ve got to watch ourselves but I think if we play good enough we could be back. I’d like another shot at them, it sounds crazy, but maybe one time you get a look at them and next time maybe we can adjust a little more or maybe not. It will be fun to find out.”
