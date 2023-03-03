PITTSBURGH — The Union High boys basketball team had a neck-and-neck competition with Imani Christian Academy on Thursday before the third quarter.
The Saints had 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away with a 64-41 WPIAL Class 1A championship win over Union at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
“Our identity is defense. We feel if we play really, really good defense then we can really, really get stops and then we can get out and transition off of steals and that’s when we’re playing at our best when we’re in transition,” Imani Christian Academy coach Omar Foster said of the win. “We talk about our bigs, but our bigs aren’t just typical bigs. They can play on the wing, they can shoot 3s, they run the floors like guards. Defense. That was our game plan.
“Hats off to Union. We respect Union; we think Mark Stanley is a good coach. We prepared all year for them. We believed that they were going to be the two and we were going to be the one. That’s what we felt like. Hats off to them. It’s always good motivation when you’ve got somewhat of a rivalry.”
The Scotties (22-3) will face the winner of the Friday’s D-10 title game between Farrell and Kennedy Catholic in the first round of the state playoffs on March 10.
After the big third quarter, Imani Christian’s Markus Williams was given a technical foul with 3:29 left in the fourth. But, Union coach Mark Stanley took exception to Givner’s, who previously played for Union rival Bishop Canevin, rebuttals on the court. Givner paced the Saints (22-3) with 17 points.
“I don’t know if it was the third quarter or back in September when they got more guys in. I don’t know. Bring in some more. I can’t stand it. You know what? They’re good,” Stanley said. “They picked up defensively and they’re talking to us on the bench. I can’t stand it. I played against the one kid against Bishop Canevin and he’s talking smack on us. I can’t stand it. Win with class. It’s what frustrates me. What can you do? They’re not cheating, but it’s not fair and it’s not right. I got kids that work their (tails) off. I played against the point guard from Bishop Canevin, he’s playing this year and he’s over charging me and talking smack to me like I’m an 18-year-old kid. Then, they finally got a technical because they were talking. I mean come on. They’re young kids, I get it. I got young kids, too. It’s frustrating. Every year.
“What changed? I’ll tell you what changed. They got two or three more guys. Defensively, they’re good but how can’t they be. I think we’re good defensively, too. A class A school. Battle. I’m proud of them. I don’t care if they won or lost. We were here; we battled. We’ll move on. They’re going to be successful, I can guarantee you that.”
Union’s Kaden Fisher got called for a foul which allowed Imani Christian Academy’s RJ Sledge to strike first from the free-throw line with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Saints had 19 turnovers to Union’s 13 in the game.
Union’s Lucas Stanley sank a 3-pointer in the first quarter to tie the game at 8 before Dame Givner hit back-to-back buckets. With 4:04 left in the quarter, Mark Stanley entered the hardwood to have all three of coach Stanley’s sons on the championship court.
“I don’t think about it. I’ll think about it later on in life, I guess,” Coach Stanley said. “All of these guys, since fourth grade, they’ve been tremendous. Work hard, do everything the right way, everything I ask. They do it right on the football field and in the classroom. It’s just not my sons. My sons have been very fortunate to play with the guys they’ve played with and I’ve been very fortunate to coach them. When you use the term family I get it. A lot of these guys are over at the house and eating meals with the kids. That’s something later on when I’m 80 (I can say), ‘I remember...’”
The Saints (18-6) ended the first quarter with a 14-11 lead over Union. The size advantage was in Imani Christian Academy’s favor, but Union had the deeper bench.
“With these guys I’m always confident,” Coach Stanley said. “I’d like to play them again. If we take a whooping, we get a whooping. But, I’ll go with them. I told them I wouldn’t trade any of them for anybody. They battled, they’ve done everything I’ve asked, they started the season late with football, which I didn’t mind. We lost our second-leading scorer and our leading rebounder and Kaden had such a tremendous year. He does so much. Really, him and Mark are partners in crime when they’re down there together. We didn’t have that this year but (Brennen) Porter stepped up and did a great job. How can you be upset getting able to coach that and guys that work like this?”
Lucas Stanley hit another long ball to tie the game again at 14 at the beginning of the second quarter. The second quarter ended the same way the first quarter began, with Sledge at the charity stripe.
Sledge sank his free throw with 3.8 seconds left in the second to enter halftime with Imani Christian Academy’s 3-point lead intact.
Coach Stanley said the talk at halftime was, ‘Hey, we’re right where we need to be,” adding, “Push up the floor, get back, rebound, we got out of there without foul trouble, but they came out with a full-court press. They picked up the pressure. So, we got a couple 3s, took the lead there but then they started steamrolling. When it gets rolling, they’re impressive.”
Lucas Stanley netted back-to-back 3-pointers to give Union a three-point lead in the third quarter before Imani Christian tied the game at 27 and then at 29.
After the game was tied at 29, the Saints posted their 14 unanswered points. Matthew Stanley paced Union with a game-high 19 points.
“We knew we always had a chance. We always believe. We’re just competitors,” Matthew Stanley said. “We got out and compete. When we got the lead in the third we couldn’t really shoot so we thought maybe we’d hit another surge, but they’re a really good team over there and they made a run and that’s just what happened.”
