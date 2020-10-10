MOON TWP. — Friday was Union’s playoff before the playoffs.
But with a 28-18 loss to OLSH at Moon’s Tiger Stadium, the Scotties face a difficult path to get into the WPIAL Class A postseason. The Scotties (2-3) dipped to 2-3 in the Big Seven Conference with two games left.
“It was a winnable game. We sure didn’t get on the bus to come down and lose. We knew it was going to be a fight. I brought down 20 guys from the neighborhood and we gave it all we got. I told the guys to be proud of themselves,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “It’s the ebb and flow of the game. We screwed a lot of things up, me, being the coach, included. But, there are some guys who made some great plays on both sides of the ball and I proud of the way they fought.”
Union, coming off two victories, fell behind the Chargers (4-1) early and spent the rest of the game battling back. OLSH scored first when a 49-yard halfback pass set the team up at the Scotties’ 1. Dior Devers punched it in for a 7-0 lead.
Union answered back with some razzle dazzle of its own when Jackson Clark faked a reverse and fired a 50-yard scoring strike to Anthony Nealy.
However, the Chargers took command in the second quarter. Jaymar Pearson broke free for a 47-yard scoring jaunt. Neimiah Azeem’s 10-yard scoring run made it a 21-6 game at halftime.
Quarterback Tyler Staub gave the Scotties a jolt when he kept the ball and broke free 63 yards for a score in the third quarter. It trimmed he deficit to 21-12 with 8:58 to go.
Pearson’s second TD run, this time 24 yards, early in the fourth gave the Chargers enough breathing room to take the victory.
“It definitely is nice to get a win,” OLSH coach Dan Bradley said. “They have some athletes and big Aaron Gunn. They played hard and came after us a bit. We did enough to get the win.”
While Staub’s one-yard QB sneak brought Union within 28-18 with 2:49 to go, the Scotties just ran out of time to make another charge.
“Every time we were getting in the flow, there was an untimely penalty or something would come and get us. I won’t cry about it — we have to overcome that. It’s our job to get better and weren’t able to pull through tonight,” Robinson said.
Union closes out the regular season with home games against Fort Cherry, a 21-19 upset winner over Rochester, and Burgettstown.
“The Big Seven is a tough conference. We have tough battles the rest of the way,” Robinson said. “We just have to keep our heads up. We’ll be at it early in the morning trying to find a way to get a victory.”
