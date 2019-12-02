Phiilip Schaville rolled a 612 series and Jacob Smith added a 606 in the Mickey’s Majors Bowling League at Colonial Lanes.
Schaville had games of 205, 227 and 180. Smith added games of 212, 201 ad 193.
Schaville had the high game of 227 and Evan Muller Jr. holds down the leading average of 187.
On the girls side, Lexi Feigert rolled the top game of 149 and high series of 390. Brett Thomas has the high average of 115.
All Girls is the leading team at 221/2-91/2.
