The Wilmington High boys soccer team stood tall this year in region play.
The Greyhounds won the District 10, Region 1-1A championship with a 9-1 mark. Wilmington lost in the district semifinals to eventual champion Mercer.
Joe Saterlee (Jr.) and David Roberts (Jr.) earned all-region first-team status for Wilmington.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 1-1A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM: Mack Staunch (Sharpsville) Sr.; Joe Saterlee (Wilmington) Jr.; Max Graul (Mercer) Sr.; Liam Campbell (Sharpsville) Jr.; Eli Asche (West Middlesex) Sr.; Max Ellis (Mercer) Jr.; Garrett Thumm (Mercer) Jr.; Jayson Young (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Colin Trontel (Sharpsville) Sr.; George Mehler (Sharpsville) Sr.; Jackson Mendillo (Sharpsville) Sr.; Nathan Murrin (Sharpsville) Sr.; Liam Mount (Mercer) Sr.; David Roberts (Wilmington) Jr.
SECOND TEAM: Skyler Sloan (Wilmington) Jr.; Brady Jones (Sharpsville) So.; Aidan Churlik (Kennedy Catholic) Jr.; Jonah Dadich (Mercer) Fr.; Rylan Piccirilli (Sharpsville) Fr.; Willum Scheffler (Wilmington) Sr.; Colin Hill (Wilmington) So.; Stargell Fuhr (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Cord Pocza (Kennedy Catholic) Sr.; Max Glaros (Mercer) So.; Nathan Jones (West Middlesex) Sr.; Chris Mrozrek (Wilmington) So.
REGION CHAMPION: Wilmington
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Max Graul (Mercer)
