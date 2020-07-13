Sansone swats pair of homers in victory

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Frontier League independent league baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That hasn’t stopped John Sansone, a 2012 Neshannock High graduate, from getting back on the diamond.
Sansone, who was slated to play for the Washington Wild Things this year, is playing for the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies, which competes in a league set up by the Wild Things with other teams from the league. The teams are playing doubleheaders with fans in attendance at Wild Things Park.
“It’s just a blessing being able to get back out there on the baseball field and to play again,” Sansone said. “I’m so grateful with everything that has been going on (with the pandemic).”
Sansone said most of his teammates are from around Pittsburgh and some are from across the country. Teams in the four-team league will play around 40 total games, with games set to be played Thursdays through Sundays for about eight to 10 weeks.
On Saturday, Sansone slugged two home runs. One of his homers was a grand slam, and he finished with seven RBIs to lead the Slammin’ Sammies to a 10-4 win over the Baseball Brilliance Sox. Former big leaguer Brandon Phillips played for the Sox and delivered a two-run homer.
“I had a couple of good swings. I’m just trying to find my swing,” Sansone said. “Every day is a new day. Baseball is a humbling sport.
“I’ve been seeing the ball pretty well and I feel pretty good at the plate. I’ve been trying to make a couple of tweaks here and there and trying to hit the fastball.”
Sansone’s three-run shot in the third inning knotted the count at 3. Sansone’s grand slam capped off the eighth inning and the scoring.
Sansone, who batted fourth, was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored in that game.
The Slammin’ Sammies are 3-1. Sansone has started all four games at second base.
A son of John Jr. and Mirella Sansone, John Sansone was hired as an assistant coach/camp coordinator on the University of Pittsburgh baseball staff after retiring from pro baseball. The Panthers were 10-6 this spring prior to the season being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to joining the Panthers’ staff, Sansone spent three seasons playing in the Cincinnati Reds’ minor-league system. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2016 draft by the Reds as a third baseman. Sansone climbed as high as the Class AAA level in 2018 with the Louisville Bats after appearing on the Advanced-A Daytona Tortugas, Short-Season Class A Dayton Dragons and Rookie Billings Mustangs squads.
Sansone was released by the Bats on March 19, 2019.
