John Sansone is back to being a ballplayer without a team.
The 2012 Neshannock High graduate was released Tuesday by the Double-A Lincoln (Nebraska) Saltdogs. Lincoln competes in the Independent League, which is comprised of teams which are not affiliated with major league clubs.
Sansone had been a regular in the lineup, playing 47 of the team’s 49 games in the middle of the infield. The Florida State graduate was hitting .225 in 178 at-bats this year. His 13 doubles were tied for the team lead, while his six home runs are tied for third-most on the club.
After playing four years collegiately with the Seminoles, Sansone was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft after being picked in the 38th round by Detroit coming out of high school. He played 250 games in the Reds’ organization, batting for a .230 average with 22 home runs and 114 RBIs. He hit 47 doubles, five triples and stole 12 bases during his career with the Reds, which was capitalized by his call-up to Triple-A Louisville last season. However, he was cut by Louisville in September, leaving him without a club.
