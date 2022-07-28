Sansone Baseball Academy continues to grow

On May 9, the Neshannock High baseball team suffered a 4-3 WPIAL Section 2-2A loss in the first of a two-game series against Laurel.
Some of the Lancers weren’t content with the loss and headed directly to the Sansone Baseball Academy to work on their hitting the same night.
“Johnny has an open door policy for all the kids. He actually has a code that if they’re members, they can punch in and go in as long as no one is occupying the cages,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “It’s an amazing resource for these kids to use. He was a special player and is just an awesome character kid that is great for baseball and our entire community, not just Neshannock.”
Sansone, a 2012 Neshannock graduate, played collegiately at Florida State and was drafted in the eighth round in 2016 to the Cincinnati Reds. The Sansone Baseball Academy fully opened with turf Dec. 28.
“When I was in college I always thought about having an indoor facility. It’s more of cages to be honest and more one-on-one training,” Sansone said. “I always wanted to help kids to experience what I did in college. Even if we could help one person in the area experience all the stuff I got to at Florida State, that would be fulfilling.”
The new facility has three batting cages, a pitching machine and an upstairs floor that will include a weight room in the future. He is looking to expand to the entire back of the building, located on Wilmington Road next to Gallo’s Italian Villa and the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, when it becomes available.
“Last September, October, my dad and I were driving up Wilmington Road for like three days looking for empty space. It was like the light was shining down, it was godsend,” Sansone said. “The sign out front said ‘available space back here.’ We peeked in the window in the garages and we were like, ‘Man, would that be a perfect spot for a couple of cages.’”
The Sansone Baseball Academy staff consists of Sansone, Richie Serignese and Matt Gibson.
“My fiancée calls me Monica from Friends,” he said. “I like to keep it super clean. I know when the moms come in they don’t like places being dirty. I think being clean, being respectful and really just giving a lot of energy, 110 percent, whether the kid’s seven years old or 18 years old.
“I try to give the same effort. I even told Richie that when he first started, ‘As long as you’re giving 110 percent each lesson you’re never going to hear nothing from me.’ Two places I played at and Neshannock, learning from all those coaches that I had, giving back to these kids I think that sets us apart.”
Sansone has a busy schedule at the facility between holding clinics and one-on-one lessons.
“Last winter was obviously my first winter being open. It was just word of mouth. I was almost doing seven days a week every week,” Sansone said. “I think I went like 70 days straight just helping kids out and doing lessons.”
This January, Sansone is set to work three days a week with the PA Playmakers travel team. Another Lawrence County baseball team that uses the facility is Mohawk.
“My brother-in-law at Mohawk, (head coach) Nick Maiorano, they were in there all prior to the season,” Sansone said. “It was good business for me having them get to the WPIAL championships and Neshannock going to state.”
Even though the facility is called the Sansone Baseball Academy, Sansone caters to softball training as well. He mentioned trying a couple of times to get the Lady Lancers to use the facility, but it didn’t pan out.
Union baseball player Mike Gunn was practicing at the facility on Wednesday.
“I started last year,” Gunn said. “My dad and Sansone are good friends. They just have everything and I’ve just known Sansone for a while.
“He’s just a good dude and good family. You come here to get better.”
