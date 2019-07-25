When most New Castle residents see Bobby Salem, he’s acting in his official capacity as city police chief.
For an hour each week, however, he and other city police officers can be found jogging either downtown or around the perimeter of Taggart Stadium on the East Side. It’s all part of the New Castle Running Club, which is through the police department’s P.L.A.Y. Program.
Salem and three or four officers, along with George Washington Intermediate School students — the number of students showing up each Wednesday evening hovers in the mid-20s — stretch, do some talking and then go for a jog.
The club alternates meeting points each week, starting either at the city police station along North Street and running a downtown route or at The Rack adjacent to Taggart Stadium and jogging around the block there.
When at Taggart Stadium and The Rack — the New Castle Area School District’s indoor training facility equipped with artificial turf and weight-lifting equipment — the youth and officers play games, like kickball, or run relay races after their jog. Every evening ends with ice cream.
Club members have the opportunity to run races in late summer and early fall at Flaherty Field, Cooper’s Lake Campground, Buhl Park in Hermitage and the chance to train with the New Castle High School cross country teams.
