New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.