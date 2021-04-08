By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Neshannock High’s Nate Rynd turned in quite a performance for the baseball team on Wednesday.
Rynd recorded two hits — both of which were home runs — with eight RBIs to pace the Lancers to a 14-12 WPIAL Section 2-2A win over visiting Riverside.
Rynd delivered a three-run homer in the first inning and a grand slam in the second inning. He now has three homers on the season.
Neshannock (2-2 section, 4-2 overall) banged out 14 hits.
Matthew Nativio led the hit parade for the Lancers with four. JA Quahliero contributed two hits and two RBIs for Neshannock, while Grant Melder added a pair of hits.
Michael Morelli added a triple for the victors.
Josh Pallerino (2-0) started and earned the win. Pallerino pitched three innings, allowing three hits, four runs — one earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Michael Morelli tossed 2/3 of an inning to pick up the save, his first of the year. Morelli allowed one hit with no runs and a strikeout.
Neshannock scored five runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Riverside recorded four runs in the third, five in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
New Castle 11,
Ambridge 0
Rocco Bernadina tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Red Hurricane to a Section 2-4A home victory over the Bridgers.
The game, which was suspended because of weather for close to an hour, was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Bernadina (1-2) gave up one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts.
The ‘Canes (2-0, 4-3) collected 11 hits.
Dom Fornataro paced New Castle with three hits and three RBIs. Anthony Miller contributed two hits and two RBIs for the winners, while Nick Rodgers registered two hits.
The ‘Canes scored three runs in the third and eight in the fourth.
Shenango 22,
Aliquippa 1
Cre Calabria contributed three hits, including a pair of triples, to lead the Wildcats to a Section 2-2A win over the Quips.
The game was called after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Gabe Yanssens added two hits for Shenango (3-1, 4-2). Shane Cato tallied a triple for the winners.
Braden Zeigler picked up the win on the hill.
Shenango scored three runs in the first, nine in the second and 10 more in the third.
Aliquippa plated its marker in the third.
Ellwood City 5,
New Brighton 3
The Wolverines took the lead for good with a three-run third to post a Section 1-3A home decision over the Lions.
Ashton Wilson had two of Ellwood City Lincoln’s five hits.
The Wolverines (2-0, 2-4) helped keep New Brighton in the game, committing five errors.
Ryan Gibbons picked up the win. Gibbons started and tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs — none earned — with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first, three in the third and one in the sixth.
The Lions (0-2, 1-4) tallied two markers in the second and one more in the fourth.
Mohawk 2,
Hopewell 1
Austin McBride’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning propelled the host Warriors to a Section 1-3A home win over the Vikings.
Garrison Staph reached base on a walk in the 10th. He stole second before McBride drove him in with the game-winner.
Mohawk had just five hits, two of which came from McBride.
Ethan Hare picked up the victory in relief. Hare pitched one inning, giving up a hit with two strikeouts.
The Warriors (1-1, 3-2) plated a run in the sixth and the winner in the 10th.
Hopewell (1-1, 2-3) scored its run in the first inning.
Wilmington 3,
Kennedy Catholic 2
Jared Boyer twirled a complete-game gem to pace the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Golden Eagles.
Boyer (1-0) gave up four hits, two runs — one earned — with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
Wilmington (2-0, 3-0) notched five hits.
The Greyhounds plated a run in the fourth, a marker in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Kennedy Catholic scored a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Softball
Union 29,
Cornell 0
Halaena Blakley tossed a perfect game to lift the Lady Scots to a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Raiders.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Blakley (2-1), a senior, added seven strikeouts. It’s her second career perfect game, tossing her first as a sophomore.
Blakley added three hits and five RBIs as well, including an inside-the-park home run.
Union finished with 18 total hits.
Gianna Trott tallied three hits and six RBIs for the Lady Scots, while Aryanna Pavelko provided two hits.
Kate McCurdy and Marleah D’Augostine registered two hits each for Union, while Emily Siddall supplied two hits and four RBIs.
Trott and Siddall also added inside-the-park homers.
Mallory Gorgacz garnered a triple.
The Lady Scots scored 11 runs in the first, eight in the second and 10 in the third.
Neshannock 8,
Riverside 2
The Lady Lancers opened their season with a Section 4-2A road victory over the Lady Panthers.
Neshannock collected five total hits, led by Gabby Perod with a triple and an RBI.
Aaralyn Nogay drove in two runs for the Lady Lancers and Neleh Nogay stole three bases.
Abigale Measel (1-0) started and tossed six innings to pick up the win. Measel surrendered five hits and one run — earned — with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Neshannock notched a run in the third, five in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Riverside (1-1, 1-1) registered a run in the fourth and another tally in the sixth.
Boys tennis
Neshannock duo competes
The top two Lancers singles players — Evan Dean and Josh Urban — competed in the WPIAL Section 2-2A Singles Tournament at Blackhawk.
Dean, who is Neshannock’s No. 1 singles player, came in as the No. 2 overall seed. He defeated Blackhawk’s Shane Hughes in the first round, 10-5.
Dean, though, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Central Valley’s Christian Kosinski, 10-1.
Urban, the Lancers’ No. 2 singles player, was ousted by Mars’ Adam Bechfold, 10-8.
The top four finishers advance to the WPIAL Singles Championships next week.
“I thought the boys played and competed very well during the tournament,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “The competition really brought the best out in both of them. This experience should help during our final few weeks of match play.”
Boys track and field
Wilmington tops foe
Luke Edwards and Mason Reed won three events each to lead the Greyhounds to an 86-64 decision over Lakeview.
Edwards scored wins in the 100, 200 and the 400 relay. Reed recorded triumphs in the 400 relay, long jump and the triple jump.
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington captured a 90-60 win over Lakeview.
Grace Mason (800, 1600, 1600 relay, 3200 relay) claimed four wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
