Changes are coming to the 2023-24 basketball season.
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced rule changes to free throws and foul adjustments in May for the upcoming season.
High school basketball teams will now shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus, eliminating the one-and-one scenario where a player gets the chance at a second shot if they make the first one. The change to Rule 4-8-1 will also set new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
“I’m a traditionalist. I haven’t looked into why they made the change,” New Castle High boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo said. “The ‘why’ has to be significant. Change is change, rules are rules and we’ll play by them.”
For the upcoming season, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent has committed five fouls in each quarter. Team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents acquired seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were reached for each half.
“I think it’ll be interesting to see how people adjust to (the rule changes),” Mohawk High School boys coach Mike O’Lare said. “I do think it’s definitely something you’ll have to make a game plan for early in the season to work out different kinks that can go on there.”
The general consensus with Lawrence County’s basketball coaches is that actually playing with the new rules is how to gauge them.
“It’s different,” Shenango High School girls coach Ricci LaRocco said.
“Obviously, I grew up and one-and-ones were seven. It’s kind of hard for me to tell how it’s going to affect us when we play a game and we’ll have to see. It’s an advantage to the offense so you miss that first free throw, you don’t get that other one. It’s probably going to affect the way you do things because you don’t foul anymore.”
Neshannock’s girls basketball coach, Luann Grybowski, said the change will, “Be really strange after all of these years,” adding, “For whatever reason, I don’t feel what they feel the advantage is. It’s going to take a lot of coaching strategy out when you’re fouling to get to shoot a one and one when you’re behind. It takes coaching out of it and now you’re at five fouls and shooting two at every quarter. Sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason for what they do and go with whatever changes they make.”
The rhyme and reason for the rule change was cited in an article released by NFHS where Lindsey Atkinson, the NFHS Director of Sports and Liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, said, “The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds.”
LaRocco said he would “100-percent disagree” with the reasoning given behind the change.
“That’s absolutely not true,” Grybowski said on the reasoning behind the rule change. “If you’re going to say that then it’s rebounding on the entire game. People are still going to be fighting for rebounds. I don’t know their reason. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me, but evidently someone wants to pick something out of the sky and say, ‘Let me see the injury rate on one-and-one free throws.’”
The resetting of fouls every quarter poses its own issues for coaches.
“You might have to use different personnel to adapt on your team,” Blundo said on the fouls being reset every quarter. “It becomes more important if you give your maximum amount of fouls in the third and you have to do it again in the fourth just to get the bonus. Now, you’re at 10 fouls instead of seven. It could be significant in terms of changing the complexion of the game, but we won’t know until we’re out there playing, doing it and finding out how it affects us.”
Atkinson stated the reasoning for resetting the fouls every quarter was to “improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
Is game flow really an issue?
“I don’t think,” O’Lare said. “I think, no matter what the situation is, if you have a better team you can make better adjustments. As the kids are better defensively, they would foul less. It puts a great deal of pressure on how they call games moving forward because five fouls before...you’re not even thinking about it. Now, a sudden five can slow that game down each quarter if they do get into that bonus. You have to adjust more quarter by quarter instead of half to half.”
According to Grybowski, the rule changes will only be for varsity players and a rules interpretation meeting will be held in October to determine if junior high will adopt the rule.
Regardless of the reasoning behind rule changes, the effects of the elimination of one-and-one scenarios and the resetting of fouls every quarter won’t be felt until November.
