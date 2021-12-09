Two girls from Lawrence County were named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) Class 2A All-State volleyball team on Thursday.
Laurel’s Regan Atkins and Shenango’s Kylee Rubin, both juniors and outside hitters, were listed on the PVCA All-State team.
The PVCA All-State team list recognizes the best volleyball players each season in Pennsylvania.
Atkins made 286 kills, 67 aces, 74 passes to target and 18 block kills for the Lady Spartans in the 2021-2022 season.
“I’m not surprised,” Laurel coach Jim Aggas said, commenting on his reaction to Regan being listed on the PVCA All-State team. “Regan is just a phenomenal athlete and she puts one hundred percent into everything she does whether it’s basketball, volleyball or whatever she puts her mind to.”
This is the first time Atkins was named on the PVCA All-State team.
“I didn’t see her in the offseason a whole lot, but with the limited open gym times that she put in, she’s such a hard worker,” Aggas said. “She started the season out hot and quite honestly she never faltered from that, she expects the utmost of that and her teammates.”
Atkins has been playing volleyball for Laurel High since her freshman year.
“She’s a phenomenal athlete with certain goals she puts on herself...there’s nobody that outworks her, she’s a coaches dream and does everything you ask of her,” Aggas said. “There are times she takes the team and puts it on her shoulders.
“She works hard the minute she steps on the court until the minute she walks out.”
Rubin had 281 kills, 110 points, 51 aces, 99 digs and 21 blocks this season for the Lady Wildcats.
“Kylee has always been a great all-around player, but this year she really improved on eliminating errors in her attack and passing part of her game,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said via text. “It’s nice to see her hard work being recognized by PVCA and I’m sure she will be looking forward to her senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.