Jay Wrona delivered for the Mohawk High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Wrona nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel the Warriors to a 40-37 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Beaver Falls.
Mohawk, which was 0-3 in games ending in a buzzer beater over the last month, was coming off a double-overtime home loss to Laurel on Friday. Laban Barker buried a 3-pointer at the horn to lift the Spartans to the win in that contest.
“It’s good to finally be on the other side of it,” first-year Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said of games ending in buzzer-beating shots. “The kids have worked extremely hard this year.
“Kids are pretty resilient. It’s been three or four days since that Laurel game. They’ve grinded all year for us and they’ve stayed the course. We just haven’t come out on the winning side very often.”
Mohawk (2-5 section, 4-13 overall) held the ball for the last 40 seconds, setting up Wrona’s heroics.
“Jay made a play. It was a tough shot and he made it,” O’Lare said. “The future is bright for him and the rest of the team.”
Mohawk (2-5, 4-13) allowed just five points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth. The Warriors trailed 11-3 after one quarter and 26-17 at the half.
“The kids have really worked hard defensively,” O’Lare said. “The last couple of weeks, even when we don’t score, we have been able to defend.”
Mohawk made its move in the third quarter. The Warriors closed to within 31-29 going to the fourth quarter.
Keigan Hopper netted 13 points for Mohawk.
Jaren Brickner bucketed 12 tallies for Beaver Falls (4-3, 8-9). The Tigers have lost four games in a row.
Laurel 63,
Riverside 50
Laban Barker tossed in 25 points to lead the Spartans to a Section 1-3A home win over the Panthers.
Barker also added six rebounds.
Laurel (4-3, 11-5), winners of three straight, led 13-11 after one quarter and 30-24 at the half. The Spartans increased the advantage to 44-37 after three quarters.
Landon Smith, Greg Preisser and Eli Sickafuse posted nine points each for the Spartans. Sickafuse supplied 10 rebounds.
Bo Fornataro netted 16 points to lead Riverside (0-7, 5-13).
OLSH 79,
Shenango 46
The Wildcats dropped a Section 1-2A road matchup to the Chargers.
Shenango (3-4, 5-13) tied the game at 14 late in the first quarter. But, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart rattled off the final six points of the frame for a 20-14 lead.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I don’t think we took very good care of the ball tonight.
“We have to get better. They’re a good team; we have to get ready for the next one.”
Brody McQuiston led Shenango with 18 points and Dalton Peters was next with 10. Brody McQuiston also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Chargers are now 6-0, 15-0.
Union 75,
Eden Christian 45
The Scotties took care of the Warriors for a Section 1-1A road win.
Union (7-0, 16-2) defeated Cornell last week, 66-45, and Union coach Mark Stanley said his team needed a better effort against Eden Christian. and the Scotties delivered.
“I thought we came out hard tonight. I couldn’t be prouder,” Stanley said. “Right from the get-go they got after it. They wanted it and they played hard.
“I thought everybody played well.”
Matthew Stanley, the coach’s son, netted a game-high 27 points to go with five steals and four assists. Peyton Lombardo was next with 18.
David Ryan registered nine points for Eden Christian (4-2, 8-6).
Slippery Rock 61,
Wilmington 32
The Greyhounds dropped a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home verdict to the Rockets.
Wilmington (0-11, 1-16) trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and 29-14 at recess.
Tuff McConahy and Damien Micco netted 10 points each for the Greyhounds.
Girls
Neshannock 80,
New Brighton 12
The Lady Lancers rolled to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lions.
Neshannock (9-1, 16-2) held a 30-0 lead after one quarter and a 54-2 advantage at halftime.
Avi DeLillo recorded a team-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Lady Lancers. Aaralyn Nogay was next with 13 markers, while Megan Pallerino posted 12 tallies with six assists and six steals.
Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts scored 11 points apiece for the winners.
Watts contributed nine rebounds and five steals, while Neleh Nogay chipped in with six assists and steals.
“Defensively, we’re giving up sidelines, middles and attacks to the hoop. Not necessarily in this game,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We have to refocus. The younger girls got a lot of minutes.
“I thought it was a nice game by Avi. She shot the ball exceptionally well.”
Ellwood City 47,
Riverside 15
The Lady Wolverines took charge early and cruised to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-5, 7-9) built a 23-3 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 29-7 at the break.
Kyla Servick scored 12 points for the Lady Wolverines and Saige Chambers was next with 11. Emily Sedgwick chipped in with 10 tallies.
