Maxwell Frederick and Brayden McCown both shot an 18-hole 109 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Grove City Country Club.
Wilmington fired a four-player 471 to take seventh out of seven schools.
Cooper Cline collected a 126 for the Greyhounds and Garrett Heller added a 127.
Grove City won the event with a 328, followed by Hickory in second place with a 353 and Slippery Rock in third with a 365. Sharpsville (386), West Middlesex (398) and Sharon (399) rounded out the field.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds win
Wilmington breezed to a 4-1 District 10, Region 2-2A home win over Franklin.
Ashlynn McAllen (No. 1) and Grace Hendrickson (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds (5-0 region, 5-1 overall).
The doubles tandems of Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (No. 2) also picked up wins for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 4, FRANKLIN 1
SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Kylie Feltenberger 7-5, 6-1.
2. Raven Nespor (F) def. Taylor Dlugozima 7-5 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Hope Kellner 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Ashley Laing/Julia Lusher 6-1, 6-0.
2. Savannah Bailey/Jenna Allison (W) def. Morgyn Nalepa/Angela Nardozzi 6-2, 6-3.
Neshannock victorious
The Lady Lancers rolled to a 5-0 Section 2-2A home win over Beaver Falls at Pearson Park.
Kelli Huffman (No. 1), Margo Silverman (No. 2) and Cristina Memo (No. 3) captured wins in singles action for Neshannock (3-1, 4-1).
Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (No. 1) and Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (No. 2) teamed up for doubles wins for the Lady Lancers.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Kelli Huffman (N) def. Lydia Chen 6-0, 6-0.
2. Margo Silverman (N) def. Jessica Beaver 6-0, 6-0.
3 Cristina Memo (N) def. Piper Waggoner 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Ava Horn/Reese Zimmerman (N) def. Hannah Grymes/Cireena Waggoner (BF) 6-1, 6-0.
2. Morgan Jones/Katie Wawrzynski (N) def. Jessica Horton/Micah Grymes (BF) 6-2, 6-1.
Cross country
Mason leads Lady ’Hounds
The Wilmington girls topped Hickory 22-33 behind the first-place time of Grace Mason of 20:44.
Other Top 10 finishers for the Lady Greyhounds were Becka Book, third at 22:29; Elise Hilton, fourth at 23:05; Emma Mason, fifth at 23:15 and Samantha Gioan, ninth at 24:41.
Wilmington’s boys team dropped a 22-33 decision to Hickory. The race was won by Hickory’s Cole Frazier in 18:14.
The top finishers for the Greyhounds included Dale Nestor, fourth in 18:45; Dakota Schuring, fifth in 19:32; Clay Kelliher, sixth in 19:45; Dylan Lynch, eighth in 20:01 and Beau Reed, 10th in 20:40.
The middle school boys race was won by Wilmington’s Tagg Walker. The team 21-37.
The middle school girls race was won by Hickory’s Bailey Wier. The team won the meet 15-50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.