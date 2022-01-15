The Union High boys basketball team came out of the locker room a different team in the second half Friday night.
The Scotties erased a four-point halftime deficit to forge a 78-58 WPIAL Section 1-1A road verdict over host Rochester.
“I didn’t like our effort in the first half,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “I thought we were lackadaisical.
“We pressed up a little more in the second half and we started hitting shots. Our effort was much better in the second half and our energy was much better. It was like night and day.”
The Scotties (4-0 section, 11-1 overall) outscored Rochester, 27-17, in the third quarter to build a 53-47 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Mark Stanley recorded game-highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds for Union. His brother Matthew Stanley was next with 20 markers and seven assists. Kaden Fisher followed with 12 points and Braylon Thomas chipped in with 11. Cameron Taylor handed out five assists.
“Matthew Stanley played much better in the second half,” Coach Stanley said. “Mark Stanley, Kaden Fisher and Braylon Thomas picked us up, too. They played great tonight.
“This was a nice win to get on the road.”
J.D. Azulay and Jerome Mullins tossed in 20 points each for the Rams (2-1, 3-6).
Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50
Strong free-throw shooting helped propel the Wolverines to a key Section 1-3A road decision over the Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-0, 11-2) was 16 of 18 from the charity stripe to maintain sole possession of first place in the section. The Wolverines have won eight consecutive games since dropping a heartbreaker to Union on a buzzer-beating bucket.
Joseph Roth paced a balanced Ellwood City attack with 15 points and his brother Alexander Roth recorded 13. Steve Antuono tallied 12 markers and Milo Sesti added 10.
Joseph Roth pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds to go with four blocks. Alexander Roth added four boards. Sesti supplied three rebounds and three assists.
Jaren Brickner netted 14 points to lead second-place Beaver Falls (3-1, 6-4).
Mohawk 54, Riverside 50
The Warriors hung on for a Section 1-3A home win over the Panthers.
Mohawk (1-3, 3-9) trailed 15-12 after the first quarter and 32-28 at the half. The Warriors turned it around in the third period, outscoring the visitors, 14-6, to grab a 42-38 advantage going to the fourth stanza.
Jay Wrona netted a team-high 17 points for Mohawk and Keigan Hopper was next with 13. Justin Boston added 11.
Madden Boehm tossed in 20 tallies for Riverside (0-4, 3-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.