The Union High boys basketball team led from the jump against Nazareth Prep and cruised to an easy win Wednesday night.
The Scotties coasted to a 61-41 WPIAL Section 1-1A home victory over the Saints. Union (9-0, 19-2) wrapped up the section championship already with a win Tuesday.
“It was a little sloppy playing back-to-back like that,” Union coach Mark Stanley said.
“We were able to hold them down defensively and get a nice lead and hold on.”
Matthew Stanley paced Union with 22 points and grabbed six steals. Peyton Lombardo chipped in 18 points, all on six 3-pointers.
Mark Stanley grabbed nine rebounds and six steals in the matchup.
Union took a 35-17 lead against Nazareth Prep (3-6, 4-16) at the end of the first half.
Union was a few buckets away from forcing the mercy rule clock in the third and fourth quarter, but held Nazareth Prep to 20 at the end of the game.
“We emptied the bench and got everybody in,” coach Stanley said. “Sometimes that happens. We had it up to 28 and they made some shots.”
Girls
Ellwood City 50,
Ambridge 41
The Ellwood City Lincoln girls basketball team were forced out of playoff contention, but now it has one goal in mind — finishing strong.
The Lady Wolverines (4-7, 9-11) won their nonsection matchup against Ambridge, 50-41.
“We did everything we could as a team to make playoffs,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “We told the girls, ‘You have three games left,’ we had eight wins going into tonight. We’re playing for double digits.
“We have three games and we can go and be 11-11. That was our motivation going into tonight’s game.”
The Lady Wolverines started off strong putting up 10 points and going unanswered by Ambridge (0-13, 1-19) in the first quarter.
“We told the girls you can’t go in overconfident and play them,” Noble said. “We shut them out the first quarter, which was good to see.”
Kyla Servick led Ellwood City with 14 points while freshman Delaney Sturgeon had 12 of her own.
By the end of the first half Ambridge trailed Ellwood City 20-11.
The Lady Wolverines outshot the Lady Bridgers in the third quarter 16-3.
By the forth quarter Ambridge tried to mount a comeback while Ellwood City was looking toward the future and clearing the bench.
“It was awesome,” Noble said. “That was another thing we wanted to do. I did get to clear the bench I wanted to get all girls in the game. Now that we’re looking toward the future we got some people in there that usually don’t play.”
