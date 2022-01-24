A win wasn’t in the cards for the Union High boys basketball team Saturday.
The Scotties had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 54-46 nonsection loss to Kennedy Catholic at the Ron Galbreath Classic, which was held at Westminster College.
The Golden Eagles (10-2) are the fifth-ranked team in the state in Class 2A.
“It was definitely a game that we needed to play,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Early on, they surprised us with their quickness and their athleticism; we adjusted.”
Union (13-2), which competes in Class 1A, trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime. The Scotties were down 35-29 after three periods. Union tied the game in the third quarter before Elijah Harden drained a pair of 3-pointers to put the Golden Eagles up by six going to the fourth.
“It was a good game,” Stanley said. “I was pleased with how we played. We’re going to see teams like that in the playoffs.
“It was one we needed to get in. We were right there with them. They made the plays. We didn’t shoot as well as we would have liked. But they had something to do with that.”
Brothers Matthew Stanley and Mark Stanley scored 16 points each for Union. Both are sons of the coach. Mark Stanley pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds and Matthew Stanley added eight boards and four steals.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph posted 19 points to pace Kennedy Catholic.
Ellwood City 74,
St. Joseph 44
Alexander Roth led three Wolverines scorers in double figures with 24 points in a nonsection home win over the Spartans.
Joseph Roth, Alexander’s brother, was next with 22 markers and Steve Antuono chipped in with 14 for the winners.
Ellwood City Lincoln (13-2) built a 22-10 lead after one quarter and pushed it 34-20 at the half. The Wolverines held a 62-32 margin after three quarters.
Ellwood City made 11 3-pointers, including five by Alexander Roth.
Neshannock 56,
Grove City 50
The Lancers held on for a nonsection win over the Eagles at the Ron Galbreath Classic, which was held at Westminster College.
Neshannock (12-3) held an 18-6 lead after one quarter and it was trimmed to 26-21 at the break. The Lancers increased the advantage to 45-34 after three stanzas.
Mike Sopko tossed in 21 markers for the Lancers and Sebastian Coiro collected 14. Cam’Ron Owens added 10 for the victors.
Landon Haggart tallied 13 points for Grove City (6-7).
Girls
Union 47, Beaver Falls 41
The Lady Scots remained unbeaten by holding off the host Lady Tigers in a nonsection encounter.
Union (13-0) fell behind 11-8 after one period and settled for a 25-21 deficit at halftime. The Lady Scots took a 39-35 buffer going to the fourth quarter. Union netted 18 points in the third quarter to capture the lead.
Kelly Cleaver paced the Lady Scots with 15 points, while Kylie Fruehstorfer chipped in with 14. Zoe Lepri added 10.
Cleaver added seven rebounds and six blocks, while Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with four boards and three assists. Lepri grabbed four rebounds.
Avina Norman netted 22 points for Beaver Falls (3-8).
Wilmington 36,
Oil City 23
The Lady Greyhounds regrouped after a slow start to upend the visiting Lady Oilers in a nonregion affair.
Wilmington was down 8-6 after one stanza and took a 12-11 lead at the half. The Lady Greyhounds pushed the lead to 22-14 going to the final frame.
Lia Krarup scored a team-high 11 points for Wilmington (9-4) and Jadyn Flick followed with nine. Krarup added 12 steals and five assists. AnnaLee Gardner garnered six rebounds and five steals to go with her four markers, while Ellery Phanco posted five boards.
Wilmington was just 11 of 26 at the foul line.
“We started off really slow, then we turned up the pressure in the second half,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We weren’t capitalizing on our free throws. That will come back to haunt us one of these games; we’ll work on it in practice.”
Laurel 56,
Shenango 37
The Lady Spartans cruised to a nonsection home victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Laurel (8-5) led 15-9 after one quarter and Shenango (9-6) rallied for a 22-21 advantage at recess. The Lady Spartans regrouped for a 45-28 margin going to the fourth quarter.
Lucia Lombardo, Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius provided 11 points each for Laurel.
Kassidy Peters posted 12 points for Shenango and Janie Natale notched nine.
Wrestling
Bartley, MacKay win titles
Colin Bartley and Grant MacKay captured individual championships in the Mercer VFW Tournament. The event was hosted by Mercer High School.
The placed fifth out of 15 teams.
Bartley competed at 113 and MacKay competed at 160.
Coltin Hill (285) placed third for the Spartans, while Chase Tinstman (189) and Charles Krepp (145) both took fifth.
Tommy Hetzer (126) was sixth for Laurel, Ryan DiMuccio (215) finished seventh and William Moore (152) claimed eighth.
“I thought the team did well,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We started off hot. We hit a slow point in the middle of the tournament. The teams that are there are talented.
“Grant and Colin both brought it this weekend. This gives Colin a good ride of confidence going into the rest of the season. Grant does what Grant does. He imposes himself on his opponents. We expect him to go out there and do what he does and that’s dominate from beginning to end.”
