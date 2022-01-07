A big second quarter helped the Union High boys basketball team pull away for a win Friday night.
The Scotties outscored Eden Christian by 12 points in the second quarter to forge a 62-32 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win.
Union (2-0 section, 9-1 overall) held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter before pushing the buffer to 30-14 at the half.
“The first quarter, we played lousy. It was as bad as we could play,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “Peyton Lombardo got hot in the second quarter and hit some 3s for us; shoot good, look good.
“We have capable scorers. It could be three different scorers on any given night. The kids are not selfish. That’s nice to have.”
Union put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 27-13 in the period for a 57-27 advantage going to the final frame.
Matthew Stanley scored a game-high 16 points for the Scotties to go with nine assists. Lombardo and Mark Stanley added 14 markers apiece. Mark Stanley pulled down 15 boards, while Cameron Taylor tallied seven steals.
Malichai Menges tossed in six points to lead Eden Christian (1-1, 3-4).
OLSH 80, Shenango 65
The Wildcats came up short in a Section 1-2A home matchup with the Chargers.
Shenango (0-2, 1-8) trailed by just five points early in the fourth quarter before Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-0, 7-0) pulled away. The Wildcats were down 19-17 after the first quarter and 38-24 at halftime. The Wildcats cut the deficit to 57-47 after three periods.
It’s the 47th straight win for the Chargers. The WPIAL record is 52, which was set by Uniontown in the 1960s and duplicated by Washington back in the 1980s.
“You can’t make mistakes against a team like that,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We play like that against any other team and we probably we win.
“I was very pleased with how we played. They’re a very good team. I thought we played hard tonight. I thought everyone that got in gave us really solid minutes.”
Brody McQuiston scored 21 points for the Wildcats and Braden Zeigler added 20. Dalton Peters posted nine points, four assists and three steals.
“Dalton set the pace right from the beginning. He played with a lot of energy,” Bob McQuiston said.
Laurel 48, Riverside 23
Eli Sickafuse helped lead the Spartans to a Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Sickafuse scored 17 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for Laurel (2-0, 7-1). Laban Barker was next with 13 markers for the Spartans.
Laurel led 18-5 after the first quarter and 27-7 at the break.
“I think our guys came out with intensity,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “We played to our strengths. I’m pleased with the effort.”
Beaver Falls 57, Mohawk 40
The Warriors were outscored 36-16 over the second and third quarters in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Tigers.
Mohawk (0-2, 2-8) led 11-10 after the first quarter. But, Beaver Falls (2-0, 5-3) took the lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Warriors, 11-4, for a 21-15 halftime bulge. The Tigers carried a 46-27 margin into the fourth quarter.
JJ Nail and Keigan Hopper netted eight points each for Mohawk.
Isaiah Sharp scored a game-best 13 points for Beaver Falls.
Girls
Wilmington 34, Meadville 27
The Lady Greyhounds turned up the defensive pressure in posting a District 10, nonregion home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Wilmington (7-3) kept Meadville (1-9) in single digits in all four quarters.
Lia Krarup netted 15 points with six steals for the Lady Greyhounds. Maelee Whiting contributed six markers and a team-best eight rebounds.
Jadyn Flick chipped in six boards for the winners and AnnaLee Gardner handed out four assists.
“I thought we battled hard tonight,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We weren’t on our game, but we made enough plays to get the win.
The Lady Greyhounds were just 13 of 26 at the free-throw line.
“I thought we attacked the rim really well,” Jeckavitch said. “We got to the foul line 26 times and that was our goal. We definitely have to improve on that foul shooting, though. It’s the one area we have struggled on all season.”
Sidney Burchard scored nine points to lead Meadville.
