The Union High boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a win Tuesday night.
The Scotties outscored visiting Shenango by nine points in the final 16 minutes to forge a 62-49 WPIAL nonsection victory.
Union (6-0) was coming off a 59-58 win over Ellwood City Lincoln on Monday.
“This was a tough one coming off the Ellwood game,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “I thought Shenango played hard; I like how they played.
“Coach (Bob) McQuiston had his team ready for us. They were right there. It was a good local game for both teams.”
Shenango trailed 15-7 after the first quarter before cutting it to 28-24 at the half. But 20 total turnovers spelled doom for the guests.
“We played hard again; we’re playing hard,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I thought we had a really good second quarter. But in the third quarter, we turned it over.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. Give credit to Union. They were pressing us. We just turned it over too much. I’m proud of the kids and their effort.”
Dalton Peters and Brody McQuiston scored 16 points apiece for Shenango. Peters pulled down eight rebounds as well. Braden Zeigler was next with 10 markers.
Matthew Stanley scored 17 points for Union and Peyton Lombardo contributed 16. Cameron Taylor tossed in 11 tallies. Matthew Stanley handed out five assists with five steals. His brother Mark Stanley, who hit the game-winner on Monday against Ellwood City, added five rebounds to go with his eight points.
“We have different guys stepping up,” Coach Stanley said. “Teams are throwing the kitchen sink at Matthew. We have others picking up the slack and we need that. Teams are just focusing on one guy.”
The Scotties put the game away at the foul line, going 16 for 18 at the stripe.
“You have to do it,” Coach Stanley said. “We were able to knock them down tonight and that’s big.”
Grove City 77, Wilmington 27
The Greyhounds struggled in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road loss to the Eagles.
Wilmington trailed 26-13 after the first quarter and 48-22 at the half.
Pierce Nagel netted 12 points for the Greyhounds (0-3 region, 0-5 overall).
Landon Haggart tossed in a game-high 20 points for Grove City (2-0, 3-1).
Girls
Wilmington 35, Oil City 15
The Lady Greyhounds took control in the second quarter in a District 10, nonregion win over the Lady Oilers.
Wilmington (5-1) held a 6-5 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 16-5 at the half.
Lia Krarup led the Lady Greyhounds with 12 points and Maelee Whiting was next with six markers and 10 rebounds.
“We came out a little slow,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “They came out in a box-and-one on Lia Krarup and we took a little bit of time to find our offensive niche.
“Our defense stepped up. This was a good win going away. It felt good to get the win. Hopefully our defense will continue to play well.”
AnnaLee Gardner recorded five rebounds and five steals for the victors, while Madison Graham pulled down eight boards. Sarah Dieter delivered six steals.
Maddy Marczak netted eight points for Oil City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.