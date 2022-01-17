Union High boys basketball standout Matthew Stanley turned in a special performance Saturday.
Stanley also hit a milestone along the way for the Scotties.
Stanley scored 30 points with seven assists to lift Union to a 70-46 WPIAL nonsection road win over Beaver Falls. He also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for the Scotties.
Stanley reached the milestone on a 3-pointer in the third quarter. He scored 16 of his points in the first half. Stanley now has 1,004 career points.
“I think it was Matthew’s best game of the season,” said Union coach Mark Stanley, who also is Matthew’s dad. “He distributed the ball; they were running guys at him.
“He was able to knock down shots and get in the lane. I thought he played really well. I think anybody that knows Matthew, (scoring 1,000 points) is well deserved. He’s a super hard worker. It’s nice to see. When you have a kid that works that hard, it’s nice to see it pay off. He has great teammates; they’re as happy as Matthew is.”
The Scotties (12-1) trailed 16-15 after one quarter before taking a 32-29 lead at the half. Union, which competes in Class 1A, took control in the third quarter, building a 58-40 lead going to the fourth quarter.
The Tigers (6-5) compete in the tough Section 1-3A.
“That was a good test for us,” Coach Stanley said. “Beaver Falls would be as good as anyone we will play in the playoffs, except for a couple of teams. It was a nice win to get for us. I was pleased with how we played.”
Mark Stanley, also the coach’s son, was next with 17 points and six rebounds. Peyton Lombardo chipped in with 11 markers.
Mekhi Clark netted 21 points for Beaver Falls.
Fort LeBoeuf 52,
Wilmington 46
The Greyhounds couldn’t hold an early lead in dropping a District 10, nonregion home setback to the Bison.
Wilmington (1-10) built a 17-9 lead after one quarter and 27-19 at the half. The Greyhounds carried a 37-36 margin going to the final frame.
Damien Micco led Wilmington with 15 points and Tuff McConahy chipped in with 12.
Hunter Villa tossed in a game-high 18 markers for Fort LeBoeuf (3-7). The Bison helped keep the Greyhounds in the game late, making just 10 free throws in 25 total attempts.
Girls
Ellwood City 49,
Portersville Christian 27
The Lady Wolverines built an early lead and cruised to a nonsection home victory over Portersville Christian.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-7) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-11 at the half. The Lady Wolverines stretched the buffer to 46-17 going to the fourth period.
Kyla Servick netted 14 points for Ellwood City and Claire Noble chipped in with 12 markers and 10 rebounds.
Isabel Green posted 12 points for Portersville Christian.
