The Shenango High girls basketball team got back on track Thursday night.
Janie Natale netted 18 points to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 56-28 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over New Brighton.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Shenango (3-2 section, 7-4 overall).
“It was a get-right game,” first-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We’ve been struggling. Putting up 56 points is a good sight to see.
“We needed to right the ship. I thought the girls played hard; I liked the effort.”
Kylee Rubin contributed 12 markers and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with eight points, six assists and six steals.
Neshannock 71,
Aliquippa 32
The Lady Lancers took control in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Quips.
Neshannock (4-0, 11-1) led 16-14 after one quarter before extending the margin to 39-21 at the half. The Lady Lancers carried a 60-27 buffer going to the final frame.
“They jumped out early on us. They tried to pressure us a little bit,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “They were able to handle our pressure and we had to mix it up.
“The two middle quarters were great. This was good for us. Teams aren’t going to just lay down for us. They didn’t back down. They pressured us and we turned it over a little bit, uncharacteristically.”
It’s career win No. 696 for Grybowski, who is in her 42nd season of coaching.
Mairan Haggerty led four Neshannock players in double figures with 23 points. She added eight rebounds and three steals as well. Neleh Nogay was next with 17 tallies, to go along with nine steals and seven assists. Aaralyn Nogay contributed 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Megan Pallerino posted 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Hunter Newman chipped in five boards, three assists and three steals for the victors, and Addi Watts tallied seven boards and five assists.
The Lady Lancers were 26 of 55 from the floor.
“We’re looking to get four girls in double figures,” Grybowski said. “Aaralyn shot the ball well tonight. It’s always somebody different. Any four of my top seven or eight in double figures and we’re fine.”
Union 54,
Cornell 12
The Lady Scots raced to a big lead early and cruised to a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Raiders.
Union (3-0, 10-0) held a 25-3 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 39-5 at the break.
Elise Booker recorded 13 points to lead the Lady Scots and Kelly Cleaver was next with 10. Cleaver collected 10 rebounds and three blocks. Booker chipped in with three steals.
Laila Lee and Leianna Rucker netted three points each for Cornell (0-3, 6-5).
Montour 55,
New Castle 40
The Lady ‘Canes came up short in a Section 2-4A loss to the Lady Spartans at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (1-5, 4-6) trailed 19-6 after one quarter and 27-17 at the half.
“The girls played hard. They gave 110 percent,” said assistant coach Maria Joseph, who was filling in for her sister Kara DiNardo-Joseph. “We just couldn’t get some baskets to fall. They put in a great effort.
“We’ll have to work on the little things, like boxing out. All in all, I think they played hard. They’re right there. They just have to execute better.”
Aayanni Hudson led the Lady ‘Canes with 12 points.
Raegan Kadlecik scored 24 points to lead Montour (4-1, 8-2).
Sharpsville 45,
Wilmington 17
The Lady Greyhounds got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A home contest to the Blue Darlings.
Wilmington (1-1, 7-4) trailed 24-2 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
“We struggled on offense,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We didn’t take care of the ball well enough.
“When you turn it over against a team like that, they’ll make you pay. We couldn’t locate on defense in the first quarter.”
Lia Krarup tossed in six points to pace Wilmington. Ellery Phanco and Madison Graham chipped in with four markers each.
Alli Davis delivered 12 points for Sharpsville (2-0, 5-4).
Freedom 47,
Ellwood City 34
The Lady Wolverines dropped a Section 1-3A home decision to the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-3, 3-7) was down 10-2 after one quarter and 20-11 at recess.
Kyla Servick supplied 13 points for the Lady Wolverines and Claire Noble was next with 10.
Rochester 55,
Mohawk 48
The Lady Warriors’ comeback bid fell short in dropping a nonsection road verdict to the Lady Rams.
Mohawk (3-9) trailed 43-28 going to the fourth quarter. The Lady Warriors outscored Rochester (8-2) in the final frame, 20-12.
Erynne Capalbo netted a team-best 23 points for Mohawk.
Corynne Hawser tossed in a game-high 25 tallies for the Lady Rams.
Boys
Franklin 80,
Wilmington 29
The Greyhounds struggled in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A confrontation with the host Knights.
Wilmington (0-5, 1-9) trailed 19-4 after one stanza and 50-15 at the break.
Colin Hill tossed in nine markers for the Greyhounds.
Easton Fulmer posted 23 points for Franklin (6-0, 12-1).
