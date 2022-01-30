The Shenango High boys basketball team picked up a second straight WPIAL Section 1-2A win by routing visiting Sewickley Academy, 51-28.
Shenango (3-3 section, 5-12 overall) is now tied for third place in the league with Springdale (3-3, 8-10). The teams split the season series.
“It’s always good to get a win at home,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’ve been playing better.
“The last two games we have shot it really well. You shoot it well, you get more confidence. The kids are starting to buy in defensively. We said at the beginning of the year to keep buying in. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting better.”
Braden Zeigler scored 19 points to lead Shenango and Brody McQuiston was next with 10.
“The kids play hard. When you play hard you give yourself a shot at winning,” Coach McQuiston said. “Dalton Peters sets the tone for us. When he does it, everyone else follows suit.”
Peters posted seven markers for the winners.
Nolan Donnelly delivered 13 points for Sewickley Academy (1-3, 2-8).
Ellwood City 82,
Sto-Rox 60
The Wolverines rolled past the Vikings at the PBC Classic, which was held Sunday at Montour.
Ellwood City (16-2) led 17-9 after one period and 39-25 at the break. The Wolverines pushed the lead to 59-44 after three quarters.
Alexander Roth led a balanced Wolverines attack with 28 points and his brother Joseph Roth was next with 23. Steve Antuono chipped in with 18 markers.
The Vikings are 9-4.
Girls
Beaver Falls 65,
New Castle 55
The Lady ‘Canes battled back but came up short in a nonsection loss to the Lady Tigers at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (5-10) trailed 23-9 after one quarter and 45-18 at the half. The Lady ‘Canes outscored Beaver Falls 17-7 in the third period to close to within 52-35 going to the fourth quarter.
New Castle made 11 3-pointers, including four each by Neena Flora and Aayanni Hudson.
Hudson paced the Lady ‘Canes with 15 points, while Kayla Jones chipped in with 14. Flora contributed 12.
Carla Brown scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Tigers, who were just 15 of 34 from the free-throw line. New Castle also struggled from the line, making 10 shots in 20 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.