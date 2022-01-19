Joseph Roth turned in quite a performance for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Roth poured in 35 points to lead the Wolverines to a 49-32 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over the Spartans.
Roth tossed in 22 of his tallies in the second half.
Ellwood City (5-0 section, 12-2 overall) held a 6-2 lead after one period and 19-9 at the break. The Wolverines increased the advantage to 34-24 going to the fourth period.
Ellwood City leads the section by one game over Beaver Falls (4-1, 7-5). The Wolverines own a head-to-head victory over the Tigers on the road.
Eli Sickafuse scored 12 points to lead Laurel (2-3, 8-4).
South Side Beaver 58,
Shenango 52
The Wildcats’ comeback fell short in a Section 1-2A road loss to the Rams.
South Side Beaver (3-1, 6-7) trailed 13-10 after one quarter before grabbing a 26-21 advantage at the half. The Rams pushed the lead to 41-30 going to the fourth quarter. Shenango (1-3, 2-9) outscored the hosts, 22-17, in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
“We just have to get better,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “There are key situations where we are making mistakes. We have to do the little things right. That’s what is hurting us. We have to get better at it.”
Braden Zeigler netted 20 points for the Wildcats and Brody McQuiston chipped in with 19 markers and 11 rebounds. Dalton Peters also pulled down 11 boards to go with six points.
Neshannock 63,
Mohawk 39
The host Lancers built an early lead and cruised to a Section 1-3A win over the Warriors.
Neshannock (3-2, 11-3) led 14-9 after one quarter and 29-14 at the half. The Lancers pushed the margin to 52-26 going to the final frame.
Mike Sopko led Neshannock with 22 points and Sebastian Coiro was next with 20.
Jay Wrona tossed in 16 points for Mohawk (1-4, 3-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.