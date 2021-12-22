Alexander Roth had the hot hand Wednesday night for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team.
Roth poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the Wolverines to an 83-44 WPIAL nonsection home win over Freedom.
Roth made 13 field goals, eight of them were from behind the arc. He added a a team-high 10 rebounds as well.
Joseph Roth, Alexander’s brother, was next with 11 points, six boards and four assists.
Ellwood City (4-2) led 34-4 after the first quarter and 52-15 at the half.
Carter Slowinski scored 14 points to lead Freedom (1-5).
Neshannock 57,
South Range (Ohio) 45
The Lancers pulled away for a win over the Raiders at the Salem (Ohio) Tournament.
The teams were tied at 21 at the half. Neshannock (5-0) outscored South Range, 16-11, in the third quarter to forge a 37-32 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Mike Sopko paced the Lancers with 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Nate Rynd was next with 12 points and six boards for the victors.
Kurt Sommerfeld supplied six rebounds, five steals and four assists to go with his eight points for Neshannock.
Girls
Union 54, Aliquippa 17
The Lady Scots took charge early and rolled to a nonsection road win over the Lady Quips.
Union (6-0) built a 16-7 advantage after one quarter and pushed it to 33-11 at the half.
Kelly Cleaver scored 22 points to lead the Lady Scots. She added a team-best 11 rebounds with three steals.
Kayla Fruehstorfer and Elise Booker chipped in seven points each for Union. Booker added six steals and four assists. Fruehstorfer notched five steals.
Aliquippa is now 1-4.
