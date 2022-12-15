Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Joseph Roth hit a milestone Thursday night.
Roth scored 25 points to surpass the 1,000-point plateau, helping the Wolverines to a 56-45 nonsection road win over Western Beaver.
Roth hit the milestone on a field goal inside with 4:20 to go in the third period. He is the 10th player in Ellwood City history to surpass 1,000 career points. Roth also pulled down a game-best 20 rebounds. He currently has 1,012 career points.
Nate Williams was next for the Wolverines (6-1) with 17 points.
Girls Shenango 49, Rochester 38
The Lady Wildcats picked up a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Rams.
Kylee Rubin recorded game-high totals of 21 points and 18 rebounds for Shenango. Emilee Fedrizzi and Janie Natale notched 10 markers apiece for the winners. Fedrizzi added six steals as well.
The Lady Wildcats (1-0, 5-0) led 9-8 after one period and 24-14 at the break. Rochester cut the deficit to 36-29 going to the final frame.
“It wasn’t one of our better games,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I thought we were really loose with the ball. Our effort really wasn’t where I wanted it to be.
“It was by far our worst game of the year. We just lacked the urgency to put the game away. Rochester battled the whole game. We need to be more physical with what we do. We were very complacent. But, it’s nice to get a win, and a section win.”
Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50
The Lady Lancers came up short in overtime during a nonsection away game against the Lady Raiders.
“In the last three games where we had three losses, we had 21 turnovers, 23 turnovers and 24 turnovers tonight,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “You can not turn the ball over that many times. We lost three games by a total of 11 points. We have 68 turnovers in three games. They scored 10 points off our 24 turnovers which isn’t terrible but we gave away all those possessions.”
Megan Pallerino paced the Lady Lancers (2-3 overall) with 19 points. Neshannock was only 16 for 50 in shooting and had six offensive rebounds from that.
Neshannock was poised to win with a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“We actually had the game won. It was 45-42 with 10 seconds to go and their ball. We went to a man, we hit the ball away, they went to the back court and got it. They called the timeout with about 4.5 seconds left,” Grybowski said. “The kid actually just chucked the ball and it went in. Aaralyn (Nogay) was in her face. It was an underhanded throw like you’d throw a frisbee. She threw it up and it went in.
“It just happened. There’s nothing you can say about it. They had the momentum and we were in some foul trouble and Mairan (Haggerty) had four. It is what it is. We have to take care of the ball much better than that. We’ve got to find a way to get better for sure.”
Neshannock had 24 rebounds to Seneca Valley’s 38.
Laurel 51,
Burgettstown 41
The Lady Spartans regrouped in the second half to capture a nonsection home win over Burgettstown.
Laurel trailed 27-17 at the half. The Lady Spartans, though, outscored the visitors 22-8 in the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead going to the final frame.
Regan Atkins led Laurel with 17 points and Danielle Pontius posted 13.
Kaitlyn Neese notched a game-high 19 points for Burgettstown.
Wilmington 61,
Sharpsville 39
The Lady Greyhounds knocked off the visiting Blue Darlings in a District 10, Region 2-1A matchup.
Wilmington (1-0, 5-1) led 15-9 after one quarter and 29-19 at the half.
“It was a nice win for our girls,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We came out fast in the first quarter. That allowed us to get in our pressure defense.
“We did a good job of flying around and making plays. It’s nice to see the steps we are making as a team.”
Lia Krarup paced Wilmington with 22 points and Sarah Dieter was next with 12.
Tori Kimpan netted 11 points for Sharpsville.
Mohawk at Beaver
An attempt to reach Lady Warriors coach Ron Moncrief for information and the box score was unsuccessful.
